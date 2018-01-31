

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Integrated steel and mining company ArcelorMittal (MT) reported Wednesday a fourth-quarter net income attributable to equity holders of the parent of $1.04 billion or $1.02 per share, significantly higher than last year's $403 million or $0.40 per share.



EBITDA, a key earnings metric, climbed to $2.14 billion from last year's $1.66 billion.



Sales were $17.71 billion, up from $14.13 billion a year ago. Sales were 25.4% higher primarily due to 4.7 percent rise in steel shipments, 20.4 percent growth in average steel selling prices and 3.8 percent higher market-priced iron ore shipments. These were partly offset by a 7.1 percent drop in seaborne iron ore reference prices.



Crude steel production grew to 22.7 million tonnes from 21.8 million tonnes last year. Steel shipments were 21 million tonnes, up from 20 million tonnes a year ago.



Further, the company said its Board has agreed on a new dividend policy which will be proposed to the shareholders at the AGM in May 2018. Given the current deleveraging bias, dividends will begin at $0.10/share in 2018. Once it achieves net debt at or below its target, the Company is committed to returning a portion of annual FCF to shareholders.



Looking ahead, the company said market conditions are favorable. The demand environment remains positive, as evidenced by the continued high readings from the ArcelorMittal weighted PMI, and steel spreads remain healthy.



The company expects cash needs of the business excluding working capital investment to increase in 2018 to approximately $5.6 billion. The expected increase in capex to $3.8 billion in 2018 from $2.8 billion in 2017 largely reflects the Mexico HSM project, anticipated ILVA capex, as well as other projects.



