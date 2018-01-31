EXCHANGE NOTICE 31 JANUARY 2018 SHARES



YIT CORPORATION: CHANGE OF TRADING AND ISSUER CODES



The change of YIT Corporation's trading code from YTY1V to YIT will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 1 February 2018. At the same time company's issuer code is changed from YTY to YIT.



Updated identifiers:



Company name: YIT Corporation New trading code: YIT New Issuer code:YIT ISIN code: FI0009800643 Order book ID: 24397



Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services



TIEDOTE 31.1.2018 OSAKKEET



YIT OYJ: YHTIÖN KAUPANKÄYNTI- JA LIIKKEESEENLASKIJATUNNUKSEN MUUTOS



YIT Oyj:n kaupankäyntitunnuksen muutos YTY1V:stä YIT:ksi tulee voimaan Nasdaq Helsingin INET-kaupankäyntijärjestelmässä 1.2.2018 alkaen. Samalla myös yhtiön liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus muuttuu YTY:sta YIT:ksi.



Uudet perustiedot:



Yhtiön nimi: YIT Oyj Uusi kaupankäyntitunnus: YIT Uusi liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus: YIT ISIN-koodi: FI0009800643 Order book id: 24397



Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services