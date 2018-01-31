Raisio plc, Stock Exchange Release, 31 January 2018, at 8:31 a.m. Finnish time



RAISIO TO CONTINUE THE GROUP STRUCTURE RENEWAL



Raisio Group continues to focus on healthy foods according to its strategy. The company divested its confectionery business in December 2017 and is now considering a sale of its feed business as one strategic alternative. Until now, Benecol and Healthy Food businesses have operated as separate organisations and will now be combined into a single Healthy Food Division. During the spring 2018, the company will also initiate measures to simplify the Group's legal corporate structure.



Pekka Kuusniemi, Raisio Group's President and CEO says: "To ensure Raisio's organic growth, we are going to move from a holding-type structure to a model in which all resources are targeted toward supporting the strategic objectives of the Healthy Food Division. Raisio also seeks growth through acquisitions that suit our core business."



In addition to his CEO role, Pekka Kuusniemi will serve as CCO of the Healthy Food Division until a new director is appointed. The new Healthy Food Division is divided into three geographic regions: Northern and Eastern Europe, Western Europe and the rest of the world. The new organisational structure will be put into effect as of 1 February 2018.



Vincent Poujardieu, the Vice President of Benecol business and member of the Group Management Team, will leave Raisio on 31 January 2018.



President and CEO Pekka Kuusniemi, CFO Antti Elevuori, Vice President of HR Merja Lumme, Vice President of Legal Affairs Sari Koivulehto-Mäkitalo, Vice President of Operations Jukka Heinänen and Vice President of Raisioagro Perttu Eerola will continue as Group Management Team members.



RAISIO PLC



Heidi Hirvonen Communications and IR Manager Tel. +358 50 567 3060



Further information: Pekka Kuusniemi, President and CEO of Raisio plc, tel. +358 50 537 3883



