Raisio plc, Stock Exchange Release, 31 January 2018, at 8:32 a.m. Finnish time



RAISIO GROUP STARTS STATUTORY COOPERATION NEGOTIATIONS



Raisio Group's structural changes started with the divestment of the confectionery business in December 2017. Furthermore, Raisio announced in its Stock Exchange Releases of 31 January 2018 to consider the divestment of its feed businesses as one strategic alternative and to renew the Group structure. To ensure its competitiveness and profitability, Raisio will start cooperation negotiations concerning 115 employees on 5 February 2018.



Initial estimate of the reduction need is 30 persons. The cooperation negotiations concern the Group services as well as marketing, product development and service functions of the new Healthy Food Division. Raisioagro, the new Healthy Food Division's mills and Finnish sales as well as the production of plant stanol ester, the Benecol product ingredient, are not within the negotiations.



The negotiations concern possible terminations, combinations and restructuring of functions and duties. The aim is to complete the negotiations during March 2018. At the end of 2017, Raisio's Finnish operations employed a total of 325 people.



RAISIO PLC



Heidi Hirvonen Communications and IR Manager Tel. +358 50 567 3060



Further information: Pekka Kuusniemi, President and CEO of Raisio plc, tel. +358 50 537 3883



Raisio plc



Raisio is an international food and feed company focusing on wellbeing and profitable growth. The core of Raisio's strategy consists of plant-based, healthy and responsible branded products. Benecol is an international success story in cholesterol lowering. Our well-known local brands include Elovena, Nordic, cattle feed Maituri and Baltic Blend fish feeds. We promote sustainable food chain and develop innovations to enhance wellbeing. Raisio plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. In 2016, the Group's net sales totalled EUR 436 million and comparable EBIT was EUR 50.7 million. The Group employs some 400 people. For more information on Raisio go to www.raisio.com/en



Distribution Nasdaq Key media www.raisio.com