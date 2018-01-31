Raisio plc, Stock Exchange Release, 31 January 2018, at 8:30 a.m. Finnish time



RAISIO TO CONSIDER THE DIVESTMENT OF ITS FEED BUSINESSES AS A STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVE



In December 2017, Raisio divested its confectionery business and is now considering a sale of its cattle and fish feed businesses as one strategic alternative. Raisio has initiated negotiations on the divestment of its feed businesses with several operators. The grain trade business is not for sale. During the negotiations, Raisioagro continues business as usual.



Raisio will publish a stock exchange release if the divestment is carried out. Raisio will do so also in case the negotiations come to an end without results and the development of the feed businesses will be continued as part of the Group.



