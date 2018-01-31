

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese pharmaceuticals company Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. (DSKYF.PK) reported Wednesday that its profit attributable to owners of the company for the nine-month period slid 17.7 percent to 72.6 billion yen from last year's 88.1 billion yen. Earnings per share were 109.30 yen, down from 130.50 yen a year ago.



The group said its results reflect the impact of a decrease in income taxes resulting from the reduction of tax rates in the U.S.



Operating profit declined 27.6 percent to 93.2 billion yen from 128.7 billion yen last year.



For nine months, revenues edged up 0.9 percent to 741.05 billion yen from 734.40 billion yen a year ago.



Looking ahead to the full year 2018, the company expects attributable profit of 50 billion yen, operating profit of 75 billion yen, on net sales of 950 billion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX