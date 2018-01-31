

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Julius Baer Group (JBARF.PK, JBAXY.PK) reported full year 2017 IFRS net profit attributable to shareholders of 705 million Swiss francs, up 14% from prior year. IFRS EPS was 3.25 francs compared to 2.84 francs. Adjusted net profit for the Group was up 14% to record 806 million francs. Adjusted earnings per share increased 13% to 3.66 francs. The year-on-year increase in adjusted net profit was 30% excluding the Kairos- and pension fund-related items in 2016.



Full year 2017 net interest and dividend income rose by 13% to 988 million francs. Excluding item, underlying net interest and dividend income went up by 16% to 792 million francs, driven mainly by an increase in loan volumes and higher credit spreads, partly offset by a rise in interest rates payable on client deposits. Operating income rose 14% to 3.25 billion francs. Excluding special item, the rise in operating income was 16%.



The Board intends to propose an ordinary dividend of 1.40 francs per share for the financial year 2017, representing the fourth consecutive increase and a rise of 17% from 2016. The company also announced that Ann Almeida, member of the Boards of Directors of Julius Baer Group Ltd. and of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd. since 1 June 2016 and member of the Compensation and Nomination Committees, has decided for personal reasons not to stand for re-election at the upcoming 2018 AGM.



