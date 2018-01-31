ELISA STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 31 JANUARY 2018 AT 8:45 AM
Elisa's Corporate Governance Statement including Remuneration Statement for 2017 has been published. The attached statement is available on the company website at www.elisa.com/investors › Governance.
ELISA CORPORATION
Vesa Sahivirta IR Director tel. +358 50 520 5555
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Principal media www.elisa.com
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=661317
