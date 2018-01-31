Nusret Gökce, World-Famous For His 'Salt Bae' Move, Opens up to Europe

LONDON, January 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Nusr-Et Steakhouse, to soon open its first restaurant in London, UK.

Nusr-Et Steakhouse, the high end meat restaurant chain owned and operated by d.ream (DoÄŸuÅŸ Restaurant Entertainment and Management) together with legendary chef Nusret Gökce and founding partners Mithat Erdem continues overseas investments. Nusr-Et will soon open in the heart of ever-fashionable Knightsbridge, at The Park Tower Knightsbridge, a Luxury Collection Hotel, London. Mark Cutler at The Leisure Partnership representing Nusr-Et and Seb Howard at CBRE representing The Park Tower secured the perfect location for Nusr-Et's first restaurant in London.

Nusret Gökce, who gained worldwide fame with his 'Salt Bae' move, became a viral sensation when videos of his signature meat seasoning technique hit the internet. Serving at eight restaurants in Turkey, two in the United Arab Emirates (in Dubai & Abu Dhabi) and two in USA (Miami & New York), Nusr-Et has become a popular brand among celebrities, locals and business executives due to its dynamic atmosphere and exquisite taste. Plans are in place to make Nusr-Et a global brand, with London being the latest addition.

Personally selecting every cut, Nusret Gökce has created a steakhouse experience unlike any other, with his signature dishes like 'Roasted Asado Short Rib', 'Nusr-Et 'Meat Spaghetti', 'Lokum', and 'Nusr-Et Special'. The menu also contains tartare selections and light salads. The drinks menu featuring exciting cocktails completes the privileged dining experience at a sophisticated ambiance. Nusr-Et Steakhouse, with its meticulous selection, preparation and serving of meat, will bring a new distinctive experience to the Knightsbridge dining scene.

Address: The Park Tower Knightsbridge, a Luxury Collection Hotel, London,

101 Knightsbridge, London SW1X 7RN

About d.ream

d.ream (DoÄŸuÅŸ Restaurant Entertainment and Management) began its operations in April 2012 and has achieved a dominant position in food & beverage sector. As of today, d.ream has a unique position in the sector through the variety and number of restaurants it has both in Turkey and internationally.

Owing to its strong expansion, d.ream is the market leader in Turkey and with the strength of DoÄŸuÅŸ Group d.ream has become an international player by introducing brand new concepts and offering a wide variety of dining experiences worldwide.