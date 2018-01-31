sprite-preloader
Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Total Voting Rights

31 January 2018

CONROY GOLD AND NATURAL RESOURCES plc
("Conroy Gold' or the "Company')

Total Voting Rights

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc ("Conroy Gold' or the "Company') (AIM:CGNR), the gold exploration and development Company focused on Ireland and Finland, announces that the issued share capital of the Company at the date of this announcement comprises 20,056,674 ordinary shares of €0.001, with one voting right per share. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plcTel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Virginia Bull/James Thomas/Nick Harriss
Beaufort Securities (Broker)Tel: +44-20-7382 8300
Jon Bellis/Elliot Hance
Lothbury Financial ServicesTel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall CommunicationsTel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

© 2018 PR Newswire