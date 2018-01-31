Formation Group Plc - Final Results for Year Ended 30 September 2017

Formation Group Plc
("Formation' or the "Company')
Final Results for Year Ended 30 September 2017
Chairman's Statement
I am pleased to present the annual result for the Company for the twelve-month period to 31 August 2017.
The year ended31 August 2017saw Formation work on existing construction projects, and initiate new larger projects during the latter part of the year. The more cautious investment activity is predominantly due to the uncertainty of the UK economy, both before and after the 'Brexit' referendum. House prices in London, the Group's key market, have been volatile though the reporting period.
The Group spent much of the year completing existing projects, and revenues have increased 26% this year from £29.410m in 2016 to £37.011m in 2017. Revenue has mainly been generated from projects initiated in 2016. As a result, and despite the increase in turnover, the Company has produced an operating loss this year of £0.107m (2016 profit £0.733m).
The finance income item of £0.33m relates to an adjustment to income recognised from the profit share in relation to a development property at Norwich House, 9-19 Streatham High Road.The total amounts due by Sunbel Development Limited in relation to the profit share agreement, were repaid in February 2017. The loss on ordinary activities, before taxation was £0.152m (2016 profit of £2.157m). The reduction in this figure from last year is reflective of the conclusion of the Norwich House profit share agreement.
Every effort is being made to source further development and investment opportunities, and the Group is continuingto seek out new opportunities.
The Group has added and will continue to add to the experienced base of construction personnel.
The Board and Staff
I would like to thank all board members and staff for the enormous efforts and dedicated contributions they have made during the year. I would also like to thank our shareholders for their continued trust and confidence in the Board and in my leadership as Chairman.
William O'Dea
Non-Executive Chairman
Consolidated income statement
For the year ended 31 August 2017
|2017
|2016
|GBP'000
|GBP'000
|Continuing operations
|Turnover
|37,011
|29,410
|Cost of sales
|(34,835)
|(26,488)
|__________
|__________
|Gross profit
|2,176
|2,922
|Administrative expenses
|(2,283)
|(2,189)
|__________
|__________
|Operating (loss) / profit from continuing operations
|(107)
|733
|Finance income
|(33)
|1,424
|Finance costs
|(12)
|-
|__________
|__________
|(Loss) / Profit on ordinary activities before taxation
|(152)
|2,157
|Taxation
|-
|(394)
|__________
|__________
|(Loss) /Profit for the year from continuing operations
|(152)
|1,763
|Discontinued operations
|Profit for the year from discontinued operations
|-
|1,022
|__________
|__________
|(Loss) / Profit for the year
|(152)
|2,785
|__________
|__________
|Attributable to:
|__________
|__________
|Equity holders of the parent
|(152)
|2,785
|__________
|__________
|Earnings per share
|From continuing operations
|Basic and diluted
|(0.34)p
|0.79p
|From discontinued operations
|Basic and diluted
|-
|0.46p
|From continuing and discontinued operations
|Basic and diluted
|(0.34)p
|1.25p
|2017
|2016
|GBP'000
|GBP'000
|(Loss) / Profit for the year
|(152)
|2,785
|___________
|___________
|Total comprehensive Income for the financial year
|(152)
|2,785
|___________
|___________
|Attributable to:
|Equity holders of the parent
|Continued operations
|(152)
|1,763
|Discontinued operations
|-
|1,022
|___________
|___________
|(152)
|2,785
|___________
|___________
Consolidated statement of financial position
As at 31 August 2017
|2017
|2016
|£'000
|£'000
|Fixed Assets
|Tangible Assets
|21
|22
|Investment Property
|275
|275
|__________
|__________
|296
|297
|__________
|__________
|Current assets
|Inventories
Debtors
|1,406
7,525
|7,245
9,888
|Cash at bank and in hand
|4,229
|330
|__________
|__________
|13,160
|17,463
|__________
|__________
|Current liabilities
|Creditors: Amounts falling due within one year
|Creditors
|(3,227)
|(4,065)
|Bank loans
|-
|(3,314)
|__________
|__________
|Total current liabilities
|Net current assets
|9,933
|10,084
|__________
|__________
|Total assets less current liabilities
|10,229
|10,381
|__________
|__________
|Net assets
|10,229
|10,381
|__________
|__________
|2017
|2016
|GBP'000
|GBP'000
|Shareholders' funds
|Share capital
|2,205
|2,205
|Share premium account
|2,106
|2,106
|Capital redemption reserve
|61
|61
|Share option reserve
|22
|22
|Retained earnings
|5,835
|5,987
|__________
|__________
|Total shareholders' funds
|10,229
|10,381
|__________
|__________
Changes to Accounting Standards
Following the Group's move from AIM to NEX Exchange, the Group and the Company have moved from IFRS to the UK's FRS102 because FRS102 is deemed more suitable for the Group and is used by its subsidiaries. No adjustments have been necessary to the carrying values included within these financial statements or their comparatives because of this change. There are no significant differences between IFRS and UK FRS102.
The financial information contained in this statement has been extracted from the full audited accounts of the Company.
The Directors do not propose a dividend for the period reported.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.
--ENDS-
Enquiries:
Formation Group Plc
David Kennedy; Chief Executive Officer
020 7920 7590
NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited
Fungai Ndoro and Mark Anwyl
020 7469 0930