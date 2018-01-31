sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 31.01.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 Ticker-Symbol: IJY 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses: Signature of letter of intent for the development of a logistics project of approximately 28.000 m² in Roosendaal, the Netherlands

Subject to the usual suspensive conditions, Intervest Offices & Warehouses (hereinafter 'Intervest') has signed a letter of intent for the acquisition of a 3,9-hectare site on the Borchwerf I industrial area in Roosendaal. In cooperation with a specialised developer, Intervest will build a state-of-the-art logistics complex on this site, consisting of over 24.100 m² of warehouse space, 3.200 m² of mezzanine and 600 m² of offices.

Full press release:

Signature letter of intent (http://hugin.info/137397/R/2164791/832848.pdf)


Source: Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV via Globenewswire

