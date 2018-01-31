

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open on a subdued note on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump proclaimed a 'new American moment' in his address to Congress from the Capitol Hill.



The dollar eased against a basket of currencies as Trump outlined policies on trade, immigration, infrastructure and national security in his first State of the Union address.



Asian stocks recouped early losses to turn mixed after BOJ Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata said the central bank must maintain its massive monetary stimulus program aimed at generating inflation.



'The economy is expanding moderately but prices remain weak. There's some distance to 2 percent inflation,' Iwata said in a speech to business leaders in Oita, southern Japan.



The Federal Reserve's latest two-day monetary policy meeting concludes later today and some economists expect the central bank to raise its economic assessment at Fed Chair Janet Yellen's final meeting.



Consumer confidence in the United Kingdom showed mild improvement in January, the latest survey from GfK revealed earlier today with an index score of -9 compared to expectations for a score of -13.



Separately, the British Retail Consortium said that U.K. shop prices fell 0.5 percent year-on-year in January. That was shy of expectations for a decline of 0.4 percent, but was from -0.6 percent in December.



Inflation and unemployment data from euro area as well as U.S. reports on private sector employment, pending home sales and Chicago-area business activity are slated for release later in the day.



U.S. stocks fell for a second consecutive session on Tuesday on concerns over rising bond yields. The Dow tumbled 1.4 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq shed 0.9 percent and the S&P 500 dropped 1.1 percent.



European markets also ended sharply lower on Tuesday, dragged down by banks and resource stocks. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index declined 0.9 percent.



The German DAX dropped 1 percent, France's CAC 40 index gave up 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 1.1 percent.



