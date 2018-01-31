

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's retail sales and labor market statistics. Sales are forecast to grow 2.8 percent on year, slower than the 4.4 percent increase seen in November.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the greenback, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.2444 against the greenback, 135.27 against the yen, 1.1599 against the franc and 0.8766 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



