

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Ericsson (ERIC) reported a fourth-quarter net loss attributable to stockholders of the parent company of 18.85 billion Swedish kronor compared to a loss of 1.60 billion kronor, prior year. Loss per share was 5.68 kronor compared to a loss of 0.48 kronor. Reported operating loss was 19.8 billion kronor compared to a loss of 0.3 billion kronor, prior year, negatively impacted by write-down of assets of 14.5 billion kronor, additional provisions and customer project adjustments of 3.2 billion kronor and lower sales. Adjusted operating income declined to 0.4 billion kronor from 4.4 billion kronor due to lower sales and higher R&D expenses. On a non-IFRS basis, loss per share was 1.19 kronor compared to profit of 0.62 kronor.



Fourth-quarter sales as reported decreased by 12% year-over-year to 57.2 billion kronor. Sales adjusted for comparable units and currency decreased by 7% partly due to lower LTE sales in Mainland China.



The Board will propose a dividend of 1.00 Swedish kronor per share to the AGM. The Annual General Meeting of shareholders will be held on March 28, 2018.



