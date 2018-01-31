

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY), a German manufacturer of semiconductors and system solutions, reported that its first-quarter net income increased 27 percent to 205 million euros from 161 million euros in the year-ago period.



Earnings per share for the quarter were 0.18 euro, up from 0.14 euro last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 0.20 euro, compared to 0.17 euro last year.



Revenue for the quarter rose 8 percent to 1.78 billion euros from 1.65 billion euros a year earlier.



Looking ahead, for the second quarter, Infineon expects a quarter-on-quarter revenue increase of 4 percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points. At the mid-point of revenue guidance, the Segment Result Margin is expected to come in at 16 percent.



Infineon now forecasts year-on-year revenue growth of about 5 percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points, for the remainder of the 2018 fiscal year. Previously, the company projected an increase of about 9 percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points.



At the mid-point of revenue guidance, the full-year Segment Result Margin is now predicted to come in at 16.5 percent, down from the earlier outlook for segment result margin to come in at about 17 percent at the mid-point of revenue guidance.



'However, we are unable to compensate a further depreciation of the US$ by another 8 percentage points, which negatively affects more than half of our revenues. As such, we currency-adjusted our outlook accordingly,' Dr.Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon, said.



