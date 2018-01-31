DJ Ringkjoebing Landbobank's announcement of the financial statements for 2017 - The best profit in the bank's history

(DKK million) *2017* *2016* *2015* *2014* *2013* Total core income 1,019 983 954 907 844 Total expenses and -334 -318 -306 -298 -273 depreciation *Core earnings before *685* *665* *648* *609* *571* impairment charges **for loans* Impairment charges for loans -10 -48 -60 -87 -120 etc. *Core earnings* *675* *617* *588* *522* *451* Result for the portfolio etc. +60 +44 0 +65 +21 *Profit before tax* *735* *661* *588* *587* *472* *2017 - highlights* · The best profit before tax and the best core earnings in the bank's history · Profit before tax increased by 11% to DKK 735 million, which equates to a 22% return on equity · Core earnings increased by 9% to DKK 675 million, exceeding expectations · High levels of customer satisfaction and the best reputation among Danish banks · Big increase in customer numbers creates 11% increase in loans · Rate of costs of 32.8 makes us highly competitive · Proposed dividend increase of 25% to DKK 9 per share. A new buy-back programme for up to DKK 170 million is also proposed, increasing the total pay-out ratio to 63% · Expectations for core earnings of DKK 600 - 675 million in 2018, plus the result for the portfolio Please do not hesitate to contact the bank's management if you have any questions. Yours sincerely, *Ringkj?f¸bing Landbobank* John Fisker J?f¸rn Nielsen *Management's review* *Core income* Net interest income was DKK 643 million in 2017 compared to DKK 665 million in 2016, a decrease of 3%. This should be compared to an 11% increase in lending volumes, which underlines that net interest income is influenced by the competition in the sector. This item is also influenced by a changed mix of loans and continuing low interest rates. Fee, commission and foreign exchange income amounted to net DKK 301 million in 2017 compared to net DKK 271 million in 2016, an 11% increase. The primary reasons for the increase in fee income is an increase in the income from securities trading, and the bank's income from guarantee commission and mortgage credit commission etc. also increased. The MiFID II provisions prohibiting commission became effective on 1 July 2017. The implementation of the provisions means that the bank may no longer accept commission from investment funds for arrangements under which it provides portfolio management. The bank has consequently adapted its price structure for management fees that are charged directly to customers. In 2017, the bank's income from asset management thus fell by DKK 13 million, which is attributable to falling margins and increasing volumes being managed. Earnings from sector shares increased by DKK 32 million from DKK 39 million in 2016 to DKK 71 million in 2017. The earnings derive primarily from return on the bank's ownership interests in DLR Kredit, BankInvest Holding and PRAS. Earnings in BankInvest Holding increased because the company has not paid out any outsourcing fees etc. since 1 July 2017. This contributed to increasing BankInvest's earnings and consequently the value of the bank's shareholding. The bank's earnings from DLR Kredit was affected positively by a larger equity position in this company. Total core income increased by 4% from DKK 983 million in 2016 to DKK 1,019 million in 2017. The bank considers the increase satisfactory given the market conditions for the sector. *Costs and depreciation* Total costs including depreciation and write-downs on tangible assets were DKK 334 million in 2017 compared to DKK 318 million in 2016, an increase of 5%. Costs in 2017 were thus marginally higher than the previously announced expectations for this item. During the year, the bank had higher costs due to its organic growth strategy. The bank thus increased its staff marginally and spent more money on marketing. The bank also had higher IT expenses in 2017. On the other hand the bank realised a fall in maintenance costs and depreciation and write-downs on tangible assets in 2017. The rate of costs in 2017 was marginally higher than in 2016 and was computed at 32.8 for 2017, which continues to be the lowest in Denmark. *Impairment charges for loans* Impairment charges for loans amounted to DKK 10 million in 2017 compared to DKK 48 million in 2016. The falling trend from previous years thus continues for impairment charges, which are now equivalent to 0.05% of the total average of loans and guarantees etc., compared to 0.23% in 2016. The average credit quality of the bank's loans portfolio in general improved during 2017 compared to the already high level in 2016. The bank's total impairment charges for loans and provisions for losses on guarantees were reduced from DKK 937 million at the beginning to DKK 931 at the end of 2017, equivalent to 4.0% of total loans and guarantees. Agriculture is the customer segment with the highest individual and collective impairment charges. Given the realised prices to producers the majority of the bank's pig and dairy producers realised highly satisfactory results in 2017. However, prospects for 2018 for the prices of milk and pork are again uncertain. The bank judges that the current risk of weak operating results is to a large extent contained in the bank's considerable impairment charges for the agricultural sector. The portfolio of loans with suspended calculation of interest amounted to DKK 25 million at the end of the year, equivalent to 0.11% of the bank's total loans and guarantees at the end of the year. The portfolio thus decreased compared with the end of 2016, when the amount was DKK 60 million. On the basis of the quality of the bank's loans portfolio and prospects for economic development in the coming year, the bank expects total impairment charges in 2018 to remain low. *Core earnings* (DKK million) *2017* *2016* *2015* *2014* *2013* Total core income 1,019 983 954 907 844 Total expenses and -334 -318 -306 -298 -273 depreciation *Core earnings before *685* *665* *648* *609* *571* impairment charges for loans* Impairment charges for loans -10 -48 -60 -87 -120 etc. *Core earnings* *675* *617* *588* *522* *451* Core earnings were DKK 675 million, compared with DKK 617 million last year, an increase of 9% and the best in the bank's history. At the beginning of the year, the bank announced expected core earnings for the year in the DKK 515 - 615 million range. This range was upwardly adjusted to DKK 600 - 665 million in connection with the presentation of the bank's interim report, and the core earnings realised are thus above the upwardly adjusted range, which is considered highly satisfactory. *Result for the portfolio and market risk* The result for the portfolio for 2017 was DKK 60 million, including funding costs for the portfolio. The falling interest rate level and the narrowed credit spread for mortgage credit bonds in 2017 positively affected the result for the portfolio. Shares etc. at the end of the year amounted to DKK 621 million, DKK 20 million of which was in listed shares etc. and DKK 601 million in sector shares etc. The bond portfolio amounted to DKK 3,953 million, and the majority of the portfolio consists of AAA-rated Danish government and mortgage credit bonds. The total interest rate risk - calculated as the impact on the profit of a 1 percentage point change in the interest level - was 1.1% of the bank's tier 1 capital at the end of the year. The bank's total market risk within exposures to interest rate risk, listed shares etc. and foreign currency remains at a moderate level, and this policy will continue. The bank's risk of losses calculated on the basis of a Value at Risk model (computed with a 10-day horizon and 99% probability) was as follows in 2017: *Risk in DKK *Risk relative to million* equity* *end of year in %* Highest risk of loss: 17.5 0.46% Lowest risk of loss: 2.5 0.07% Average risk of loss: 10.0 0.26% End of year risk of 6.0 0.16% loss: Net profit for the year The profit before tax was DKK 735 million. The profit after tax of DKK 146 million was DKK 589 million, compared with last year's DKK 539 million. The net profit for the year is equivalent to a return on equity at the beginning of the year of 17% after payment of dividend. *Balance sheet* The bank's balance sheet at the end of the year stood at DKK 25,796 million compared with last year's DKK 24,258 million. The bank's deposits increased by 4% from DKK 18,314 million at the end of 2016 to DKK 19,110 million at the end of 2017. The bank's loans increased by 11% from DKK 17,482 million at the end of 2016 to DKK 19,351 million at the end of 2017. Growth in loans for the year was broadly based with a positive development in lending in all of the bank's branches and within all niches in 2017. The only exception is the renewable energy niche which experienced a small decrease in the loans portfolio.

The bank's portfolio of guarantees at the end of the year was DKK 3,184 million compared to DKK 2,460 million at the end of 2016. *Liquidity* The bank's liquidity situation is good. The bank's short-term funding with term to maturity of less than 12 months amounts to DKK 0.9 billion, balanced by DKK 5.4 billion primarily in short-term investments in the Danish central bank and in liquid securities. The bank's loans at the end of the year were at the same level as the bank's deposits. The loans portfolio is thus more than fully financed by the bank's deposits and equity. In addition, part of the loan portfolio for wind turbines in Germany is refinanced back-to-back with KfW Bankengruppe, which means that DKK 977 million can be disregarded in terms of liquidity. With a view partly to strengthening the bank's LCR (Liquidity Coverage Ratio) and partly to adjusting and matching the funding of longer-term loans, the bank entered into longer-term funding agreements with its partners during 2017 of a total value equivalent to DKK 1.1 billion with an average term of approximately 4.8 years. In 2017 the bank also took advantage of the partnership with Totalkredit on joint funding, and home loans were sold to Totalkredit for funding during the year. In terms of liquidity, the bank must comply with the LCR requirement. On 31 December 2017 the bank's LCR was 193% and the bank thus met the statutory requirement of at least 100%. On 31 December 2016, the LCR requirement replaced the statutory Section 152 requirement, which was phased out on the same date. However, the latter must still be disclosed, and the figure at the end of December 2017 was 117%. *Capital reduction, dividends and new share buy-back programme* The annual general meeting in February 2017 authorised the bank's board of directors to buy shares for up to DKK 170 million for cancellation at a future general meeting. On completion of the share buy-back programme, the following were reserved on 29 November 2017: *Number of *Average *Transaction shares* purchase value price - in - in DKK DKK* 1,000* Reserved on 14 March 160,000 298.232 47,717 2017 Reserved on 7 June 2017 135,000 320.035 43,205 Reserved on 13 September 125,000 333.850 41,731 2017 Reserved on 29 November 118,000 315.512 37,230 2017 Total on 29 November 538,000 169,883 2017 It is proposed to the general meeting that these 538,000 shares be finally cancelled in connection with a capital reduction, thus reducing the number of shares in the bank from 22,350,000 to 21,812,000. The bank's board of directors will also propose to the general meeting that a dividend of DKK 9 per share, equivalent to DKK 201 million, be paid for the 2017 financial year. A dividend of DKK 7.20 per share was paid for the 2016 financial year. Finally a proposal will also be made to the general meeting that a new buy-back programme be established, under which shares for up to DKK 170 million can be bought for cancellation at a future general meeting. The total pay-out ratio increases from 62% in 2016 to 63% in 2017 on the basis of the above proposals. *Capital structure* Equity at the beginning of 2017 was DKK 3,555 million. To this must be added the profit for the year, while the dividend paid and the value of the bank's own shares bought must be subtracted, after which the equity at the end of the year was DKK 3,817 million, an increase of 7%. The bank's total capital ratio was computed at 17.8% at the end of 2017, and the tier 1 capital ratio at 16.5%. *Capital ratios* *2017* *2016* *2015* *2014* *2013* Common equity tier 1 capital 16.5 16.9 17.1 17.5 18.7 ratio (%) Tier 1 capital ratio (%) 16.5 16.9 17.1 17.5 19.2 *Total capital ratio (%)* *17.8* *18.3* *18.8* *17.5* *20.0* Individual solvency 9.0 9.0 9.0 8.9 8.9 requirement (%) The bank made an investment in 2017 and bought additional shares in DLR Kredit for the equivalent of a total of DKK 178 million net. The bank believes that the acquisitions are a good investment which will secure it a satisfactory return. The bank also wants to be part of the consolidation which has taken place in the ownership of the shares in DLR Kredit. The bank has calculated the individual solvency requirement at the end of December 2017 at 9.0%. To this should be added a capital conservation buffer of 1.3%; the total requirement for the bank's total capital is thus 10.3%. Compared with the actual total capital of DKK 3.5 billion, the capital buffer at the end of December 2017 was thus DKK 1.5 billion, equivalent to 7.5 percentage points. The bank has received a preliminary statement from the Danish FSA calculated on the basis of figures from the bank's 2016-annual report, which overall gives a capital requirement of 17.9% inclusive fully phased-in MREL add-ons. Later in 2018 the Danish FSA will announce final MREL add-ons to be valid from 1 January 2019 on the basis of the 2017-annual report. The MREL add-ons will normally be phased-in over a five-year period in accordance with specific rules. However, with a balance sheet ex-ceeding EUR 3 billion, the bank can opt to fully implement the requirement as early as 1 January 2019. The bank will then have the possibility of grandfathering contractual senior funding when assessing the Minimum Requirement for own funds and Eligible Liabilities. The bank has chosen to take advantage of this option. In this light the bank expects to start building up tier 3 funding during 2020 / 2021 as supplementary cover of the MREL add-ons. Further details on capital structure, including the MREL requirement, are given in the bank's annual report for 2017. The Supervisory Diamond The Danish FSA has prepared a set of rules with five different benchmarks and associated limit values which Danish banks must observe. The bank's key figures and the Danish FSA's benchmarks and limit values are given in the table below. *The Supervisory Diamond* *2017* *2016* *2015* *2014* *2013* *(Danish FSA limit values)* Stable funding (funding 0.8 0.7 0.8 0.8 0.7 ratio) (< 1) Excess liquidity (> 50%) 116.8% 139.6% 99.7% 140.7% 166.2% Total large exposures (< 22.5% 29.5% 63.4% 47.8% 35.0% 125%) Growth in loans (< 20%) 10.7% 2.7% 14.0% 7.8% 11.5% Real property exposure (< 18.0% 14.8% 14.1% 11.6% 11.4% 25%) Ringkj?f¸bing Landbobank observes all five limit values by a good margin. The benchmark for large exposures was changed with effect from 1 January 2018. In future it will be calculated as the sum of the bank's 20 largest exposures relative to its common equity tier 1 capital with a limit value of 175%. The key figure for the new large exposures benchmark was 136% at the end of 2017. The bank thus also observes the limit value for this benchmark by a good margin. The Danish FSA has also decided to change the liquidity benchmark with effect from 30 June 2018. The current excess liquidity coverage benchmark calculated on the basis of the minimum requirement in Section 152 of the Financial Business Act will be the future liquidity benchmark and show the ability of banks to survive stressed liquidity for a three-month period. The limit value for the new liquidity benchmark will require the key figure to be greater than 100%. The bank expects to be able to comply with the limit value for the new liquidity benchmark without any problems. *Strong, competitive products and additional improvements* The bank's product range is generally strong. The range was further enhanced in 2017 and products will also be improved in 2018 including in the areas of housing, pension and investment. The bank has a close partnership with the customer-owned companies Totalkredit and PFA Pension within mortgage credit and pensions. These products were improved during 2017 and a big part of the profit is returned to the customers via Totalkredit's KundeKroner programme and PFA Pension's KundeKapital programme. Totalkredit's KundeKroner programme means that customers obtain a discount equivalent to 0.10% p.a. on their unpaid debts. From 2018 the discount under this programme will increase from 0.10% to 0.15% p.a. and the concept will be extended to include Totalkredit Erhverv for business customers. Until 2018, only customers with loans for private homes have received discounts via the KundeKroner programme. In 2017 the bank's customers with annuities in Letpension / PFA Pension gained the opportunity to participate in the KundeKapital programme under which 5% of amounts paid in can be placed at an additional rate of return. From 2018 the bank's product range will be extended to include occupational pension plans arranged by the bank under which customers can participate in the KundeKapital programme. In terms of investment the bank will launch the app Darwin in partnership with BankInvest on 1 February 2018. With this investment app the bank's customers can make investments - without advice - in various portfolios of Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) via their mobile phones. *Customer satisfaction and reputation* The bank notes with great satisfaction that measured both on customer satisfaction and general reputation, the bank was high or highest at the list of Danish financial institutions in 2017. This was the result of a range of surveys where the bank obtained the following scores: · Second highest customer satisfaction in Denmark (Voxmeter - January 2018)

· Best reputation among financial institutions in Denmark (Voxmeter - November 2017) · Best image in finance 2017 in Central Jutland (FinansWatch and Wilke - October 2017) · Second best image among financial institutions staff in Denmark (FinansWatch and Wilke - November 2017) · Bank of the Year 2017 among big and medium-sized banks (FinansWatch and EY - May 2017) Both the high level of customer satisfaction and the bank's reputation contribute to the highly satisfactory net increase in new customers in both the branch network and within the niche concepts in 2017. *Expected results and plans for 2018* The bank's core earnings in 2017 were DKK 675 million, which is above the upwardly adjusted DKK 600 - 665 million range for the year. The bank's general goal continues to be an organic growth strategy with the wish to attract new customers and gain market shares. Ringkj?f¸bing Landbobank's market share is about 50% in that part of West Jutland where the bank's old branches are located. The bank's goal for 2018 is to retain and develop this portion of the customer portfolio with sound and competitive products. The bank also has well-established branches in the Central and West Jutland cities of Herning, Holstebro and Viborg, all of which are continuing to operate positively. There was also a very positive development in the bank's most recent private banking branches in Holte, Aarhus and Vejle in 2017. The bank's management has decided to expand and strengthen the existing organisation in 2018 rather than establish more branches in new locations around Denmark. The organic growth strategy is financed partly by an increase in costs and partly by savings from digitalisation of work processes. Based on the prospects for 2018 and the activities and initiatives the bank wants to carry out, the bank also expects to be able to realise lending growth during 2018. Continuing pressure on the bank's interest margin is also expected. Finally, an increase in the level of cost of approximately 3% relative to the total costs in 2017 is expected, and impairment charges in 2017 are expected to remain low in 2018. As a whole, core earnings in 2018 are expected to be in the range DKK 600 - 675 million. To this must be added the result from the bank's portfolio of securities. Because the securities portfolio can be affected by volatility to some degree during the year, budgeting the result of the bank's securities portfolio and consequently the profit before tax is connected with uncertainty. However, the Danish FSA specified in December 2017 that announced expected results must be related to a target performance calculated in accordance with the general provisions of accounting legislation. The expectations for core earnings are therefore supplemented by the expectations for profit before tax. The result from the securities portfolio in 2018 is expected to be between DKK -60 million and DKK +60 million and the profit before tax is therefore expected to be in the DKK 540 - 735 million range. *Accounting policies* The accounting policies are unchanged relative to those in the submitted and audited 2016 annual report. *Significant events after the reporting period* On the date of announcing these financial statements, the reporting standard IFRS 9 will have entered into force with effect from 1 January 2018. The IFRS 9 rules have been incorporated into the Danish Executive Order on Financial Reports for Credit Institutions and Investment Firms, etc. and specify rules on impairment of financial assets and classification and measurement of instruments where some are held and others sold. The expected effect of the IFRS 9 impairment rules is additional impairment charges in the order of approximately DKK 60 million. The effect on the bank's equity after tax will thus be approximately DKK 46 million, the equivalent of approximately 1.2% of equity on 1 January 2018. The bank has decided to take advantage of the transition programme offered to banks for recognition of the negative effect of the IFRS 9 impairment rules and phase in the full effect on total capital over five years. The rules on classification and measurement of instruments where some are held and others sold are not expected to have any effect on the bank's accounts. A new capital requirement, the MREL requirement, will be introduced in 2018 with effect from 1 January 2019. New benchmarks in the Supervisory Diamond will also be introduced in 2018. The MREL requirement is described in detail in the -Capital structure- section on page 6, and the changes to the Supervisory Diamond in the -Supervisory Diamond- section on page 7. Disclaimer: This document is a translation of an original document in Danish. The original Danish text shall be the governing text for all purposes and in case of any discrepancy the Danish wording shall be applicable. *Main and key figures* *2017* *2016* *2015* *2014* *2013* *Main figures for the bank* (DKK million) Total core income 1,019 983 954 907 844 Total expenses and -334 -318 -306 -298 -273 depreciation *Core earnings before *685* *665* *648* *609* *571* impairment charges * *for loans* Impairment charges for loans -10 -48 -60 -87 -120 etc. *Core earnings* *675* *617* *588* *522* *451* Result for the portfolio +60 +44 0 +65 +21 *Profit before tax* *735* *661* *588* *587* *472* *Net profit for the year* *589* *539* *459* *446* *358* Equity 3,817 3,555 3,296 3,099 2,901 Deposits 19,110 18,314 16,987 15,450 14,114 Loans 19,351 17,482 17,017 14,924 13,849 Balance sheet total 25,796 24,258 22,317 21,238 19,583 Guarantees 3,184 2,460 2,234 2,218 1,902 *Key figures for the bank* (per cent) Return on equity before tax, 21.7 20.9 19.8 21.1 18.1 beginning of year Return on equity after tax, 17.3 17.1 15.4 16.0 13.7 beginning of year Rate of costs 32.8 32.3 32.1 32.8 32.4 Common equity tier 1 capital 16.5 16.9 17.1 17.5 18.7 ratio Tier 1 capital ratio 16.5 16.9 17.1 17.5 19.2 Total capital ratio 17.8 18.3 18.8 17.5 20.0 Individual solvency 9.0 9.0 9.0 8.9 8.9 requirement *Key figures per DKK 1 share *(DKK) Core earnings 30.9 27.6 25.7 22.4 18.9 Profit before tax 33.7 29.6 25.7 25.1 19.7 Net profit for the year 27.0 24.1 20.1 19.1 15.0 Book value 175.0 159.0 144.2 132.7 121.4 Price, end of year 321.5 292.6 300.0 230.4 219.8 Dividend 9.0 7.2 6.0 5.2 5.0 *Statements of income and comprehensive income* *Note* *1.1-31.12 *1.1-31.12 * * *2017* *2016* *DKK *DKK 1,000* 1,000* *1* Interest income 694,136 749,021 *2* Interest expenses 53,094 69,743 *Net interest income* *641,042* *679,278* *3* Dividend from shares etc. 10,258 18,995 *4* Fee and commission income 322,717 297,328 *4* Fee and commission expenses 42,486 42,417 *Net interest and fee *931,531* *953,184* income* *5* Value adjustments +143,225 +63,784 Other operating income 4,979 7,560 *6, 7* Staff and administration 327,024 306,670 costs Amortisation, depreciation 4,249 8,638 and write-downs on intangible and tangible assets Other operating expenses Miscellaneous other 326 26 operating expenses Costs Guarantee Fund and 2,848 2,292 Resolution Fund *8* Impairment charges for -10,320 -48,378 loans and other receivables etc. Results from investments in -20 +2,842 associated companies *Profit before tax* *734,948* *661,366* *9* Tax 146,308 121,868 *Net profit for the year* *588,640* *539,498* Other comprehensive income 0 0 *Total comprehensive income *588,640* *539,498* for the year* *Proposed distribution of profit* Net profit for the year 588,640 539,498 *Total amount available for *588,640* *539,498* distribution* Appropriated for ordinary dividend 201,150 164,520 Appropriated for charitable purposes 500 500 Transfer to net revaluation reserve -20 -2,159 under the equity method Transfer to retained earnings 387,010 376,637 *Total distribution of the amount *588,640* *539,498* available* *Core earnings* *Note* *1.1-31.12 *1.1-31.12 * * *2017* *2016* *DKK 1,000* *DKK 1,000* Net interest income 642,707 665,312

*4* Net fee and commission 215,374 214,415 income excluding trading income Income from sector shares 70,674 38,611 etc. *4* Foreign exchange income 20,902 16,396 Other operating income 4,979 7,560 *Total core income *954,636* *942,294* excluding trading income* *4* Trading income 64,857 40,496 *Total core income* *1,019,493* *982,790* *6, 7* Staff and administration 327,024 306,670 costs Amortisation, depreciation 4,249 8,638 and write-downs on intangible and tangible assets Other operating expenses 3,174 2,318 Total expenses etc. 334,447 317,626 *Core earnings before *685,046* *665,164* impairment charges for loans* *8* Impairment charges for -10,320 -48,378 loans and other receivables etc. *Core earnings* *674,726* *616,786* Result for the portfolio +60,222 +44,580 *Profit before tax* *734,948* *661,366* *9* Tax 146,308 121,868 *Net profit for the year* *588,640* *539,498* *Balance sheet* *Note* *31 Dec. *31 Dec. 2017* 2016* *DKK 1,000* *DKK 1,000* *Assets* Cash in hand and demand 308,211 284,139 deposits with central banks *10* Receivables from credit 1,211,577 2,077,096 institutions and central banks Receivables with notice 957,086 1,572,198 from central banks Money market operations 199,491 355,898 and bilateral loans - term to maturity less than 1 year Bilateral loans - term 55,000 149,000 to maturity more than 1 year *11, 12* Loans and other 19,350,866 17,481,838 receivables at amortised cost Loans and other 18,374,249 16,472,015 receivables at amortised cost Wind turbine loans with 976,617 1,009,823 direct funding *14* Bonds at fair value 3,952,614 3,443,359 *15* Shares etc. 621,285 530,503 Investments in 489 509 associated companies Land and buildings, 55,647 56,177 total Investment properties 3,561 3,561 Domicile properties 52,086 52,616 Other tangible assets 18,811 18,874 Current tax assets 20,483 20,444 Deferred tax assets 8,719 8,153 Temporary assets 4,000 5,200 Other assets 235,351 323,848 Prepayments 8,430 7,997 *Total assets* *25,796,483* *24,258,137* *Balance sheet* *Note* *31 Dec. *31 Dec. 2017* 2016* *DKK 1,000* *DKK 1,000* *Liabilities and equity* *16* Debt to credit 1,599,416 1,457,792 institutions and central banks Money market operations 455,285 280,698 and bilateral credits - term to maturity less than 1 year Bilateral credits - term 167,514 167,271 to maturity more than 1 year Bilateral credits from 976,617 1,009,823 KfW Bankengruppe *17* Deposits and other debt 19,110,127 18,314,427 *18* Issued bonds at 673,436 297,370 amortised cost Other liabilities 210,691 254,062 Deferred income 3,879 2,449 *Total debt* *21,597,549* *20,326,100* *12* Provisions for losses on 10,263 6,287 guarantees *Total provisions for *10,263* *6,287* liabilities* Tier 2 capital 371,753 371,095 *19* *Total subordinated *371,753* *371,095* debt* *20* Share capital 22,350 22,850 Net revaluation reserve 138 158 under the equity method Retained earnings 3,592,780 3,366,627 Proposed dividend etc. 201,650 165,020 *Total shareholders- *3,816,918* *3,554,655* equity* *Total liabilities and *25,796,483* *24,258,137* equity* *21* Own shares *22* Contingent liabilities etc. *23* Assets furnished as security *24* Loans and guarantees in per cent, by sector and industry *25* Miscellaneous comments *Statement of changes in equity* *2016* *Share* *Net *Retained *Proposed *Total *capital* revaluat earnings* dividend share-holde ion * etc.* rs- * *DKK 1,000* *reserve *equity* under the equity method* *Shareholders- *23,350* *2,317* *3,129,831* *140,600* *3,296,098* equity at the end of the previous* *financial year* Reduction of -500 500 0 share capital Dividend etc. -140,600 -140,600 paid Dividend 3,344 3,344 received on own shares *Shareholders- *22,850* *2,317* *3,133,675* *0* *3,158,842* equity after distribution of dividend etc.* Purchase of own -481,310 -481,310 shares Sale of own 337,625 337,625 shares Total -2,159 376,637 165,020 539,498 comprehensive income for the year *Shareholders- *22,850* *158* *3,366,627* *165,020* *3,554,655* equity on* *the balance sheet date* *2017* *Share* *Net *Retained *Proposed *Total *capital* revaluat earnings* dividend share-holde ion * etc.* rs- * *DKK 1,000* *reserve *equity * under the equity method* *Shareholders- *22,850* *158* *3,366,627* *165,020* *3,554,655* equity at the end of the previous* *financial year* Reduction of -500 500 0 share capital Dividend etc. -165,020 -165,020 paid Dividend 4,151 4,151 received on own shares *Shareholders- *22,350* *158* *3,371,278* *0* *3,393,786* equity after distribution of dividend etc.* Purchase of own -662,983 -662,983 shares Sale of own 494,433 494,433 shares Other equity 3,042 3,042 transactions Total -20 387,010 201,650 588,640 comprehensive income for the year *Shareholders- *22,350* *138* *3,592,780* *201,650* *3,816,918* equity on* *the balance sheet date* *Statement of capital* *31 Dec. *31 Dec. 2017* 2016* *DKK 1,000* *DKK 1,000* Credit risk 16,648,306 14,743,046 Market risk 1,169,580 1,749,099 Operational risk 1,890,456 1,827,053 *Total risk exposure* *19,708,342* *18,319,198* Equity 3,816,918 3,554,655 Proposed dividend etc. -201,650 -165,020 Deduction for prudent valuation -5,724 -5,834 Deduction for the sum of equity -308,194 -233,381 investments etc. above 10% Deduction of trading limit for own -55,000 -55,000 shares Actual utilisation of the trading 220 4,649 limit for own shares *Common equity tier 1 capital* *3,246,570* *3,100,069* *Tier 1 capital* *3,246,570* *3,100,069* Tier 2 capital 372,253 371,713 Deduction for the sum of equity -104,494 -117,109 investments etc. above 10% *Total capital* *3,514,329* *3,354,673* *Common equity tier 1 capital ratio *16.5* *16.9* (%)* *Tier 1 capital ratio (%)* *16.5* *16.9*

