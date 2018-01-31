DJ PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Assignment of the Identification Number to the Program of the Exchange-Traded Bonds

Press-release Krasnodar January 31, 2018 PJSC "Magnit" Announces the Assignment of the Identification Number to the Program of the Exchange-Traded Bonds Krasnodar, Russia ( January 31, 2018): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (MOEX and LSE: MGNT) announces the assignment of the identification number to the Program of the Exchange-traded bonds. Please be informed that the following identification number has been assigned to the Program of the PJSC "Magnit" exchange-traded bonds of 003P series: 4-60525-P-003P-02E of 30.01.2018. Type, series and other Non-convertible interest-bearing identifying elements of certified exchange-traded bonds securities placed under the to the bearer with the Program of the exchange-traded obligatory centralized custody bonds: (hereinafter - "Exchange-traded Bonds"), placed under the Program of the exchange-traded bonds of the 003P series (hereinafter - the "Program of Bonds) Maximum amount of the nominal 50,000,000,000 (Fifty billion) values of the Exchange-traded Russian rubles inclusive or the Bonds which may be placed equivalent of this amount in a under the Program of Bonds: foreign currency calculated at the exchange rate of the Bank of Russia as of the date of the decision of the authorized management body of the Issuer to approve the Terms and conditions of the Exchange-traded bonds issuance Maximum maturity term of the 1,820 (One thousand eight Exchange-traded Bonds placed hundred and twentieth) day from under the Program of Bonds: the commencing date of the Exchange-traded Bonds placement under the Program of the Exchange-traded Bonds Duration of the Program of the Unlimited Exchange-traded Bonds: Identification number assigned 4-60525-P-003P-02E of 30.01.2018 to the Program of the Exchange-traded Bonds and the date of assignment: Name of the authority which Public Joint-Stock Company assigned the identification Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS number to the Program of the (Moscow Exchange) Exchange-traded Bonds: The Prospectus of the Exchange-traded Bonds, which may be placed under the Program of Bonds, has been provided to Moscow Exchange together with the Program of Bonds. The procedure of providing access to the information contained in the Prospectus of the Exchange-traded bonds: The Issuer shall publish the text of the Prospectus of the Exchange-traded Bonds on the Internet not later than the placement commencing date of the Exchange-traded Bonds of the first issue under the Program of Bonds. Publication of the text of the Prospectus on the Internet shall include the following information: the identification number assigned to the Program of Bonds, the date of its assignment and the name of the stock exchange which assigned the identification number to the Program. The text of the Prospectus shall be available on the Internet upon the expiry of period stipulated by the Regulation on the information disclosure for its publication in the Internet, and if it is published in the Internet after the expiry of such period - from the date of its publication in the Internet until the redemption of all exchange-traded bonds placed under the Program of Bonds (until the expiry date of the Program, if no Exchange-traded Bond under the Program of Bonds have been placed). All interested individuals can read information contained in the Prospectus and receive its copy for a fee not exceeding the cost of making copies at the following address: 15/5 Solnechnaya Street, Krasnodar, Russian Federation; Telephone + 7 (861) 277-45-54. The Issuer shall provide copies of the above document to the holders of the Issuer's securities and other interested individuals at their request and for a fee not exceeding the cost of making copies within 7 (Seven) days upon the receipt of such request. The bank details of the Issuer's settlement account (accounts) to pay the costs of making copies of the Prospectus and the amount (method for determining the amount) of such costs have been published by the Issuer in the Internet. For further information, please contact: Timothy Post Head of Investor Relations Email: post@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600 Dina Svishcheva Deputy Director, Investor Relations Email: Chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department press@magnit.ru Company description: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2017, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 16,350 stores (12,125 convenience, 243 hypermarkets, 208 Magnit Family stores and 3,774 drogerie stores) in 2,709 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the unaudited IFRS management accounts for 2017, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,143 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 92 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on

