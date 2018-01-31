Electrolux Consolidated Results 2017

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights of the fourth quarter of 2017

Net sales increased to SEK 32,366m (32,144)

(32,144) Organic sales growth was 4.0%, contribution from acquisitions and divestments was 1.4% while currency translation had a negative impact of 4.7%

Operating income increased to SEK 1,969m (1,616), corresponding to a margin of 6.1% (5.0).

(1,616), corresponding to a margin of 6.1% (5.0). Four business areas achieved an operating margin of more than 8%

Operating cash flow after investments amounted to SEK 2.1bn (2.6)

(2.6) Income for the period increased to SEK 1,930m (1,272), and earnings per share was SEK 6.72 (4.43)

(1,272), and earnings per share was (4.43) The effective tax rate of -1.3% (-2.2) was positively impacted by revaluation of deferred tax assets

The Board proposes a dividend for 2017 of SEK 8.30 (7.50) per share, to be paid in two installments

Telephone conference 09.00 CET

A telephone conference is held at 09.00 CET today, January 31. The conference will be chaired by Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO of Electrolux. Mr. Samuelson will be accompanied by Anna Ohlsson-Leijon, CFO.

Details for participation by telephone are as follows:

Participants in Sweden should call +46-8-505-564-74

Participants in UK/Europe should call +44-203-364-5374

Participants in US should call +1-855-753-2230

Slide presentation for download: www.electroluxgroup.com/ir

Link to webcast: www.electroluxgroup.com/q4-2017

For further information, please contact:

Sophie Arnius,

Head of Investor Relations

+46-70-590-80-72

Merton Kaplan,

Analyst Investor Relations,

+46(0)8-738-70-06

Daniel Frykholm,

Electrolux Press Hotline,

+46-8-657-65-07

This information is information that AB Electrolux is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 0800 CET, January 31, 2018.

