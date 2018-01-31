Spotlight on specialized service offering, use of innovation centers and strong data and validation skills recognized

Capgemini today announced that it has been named a "Leader" in Everest Group's inaugural PEAK MatrixTM1 on Risk and Regulatory Compliance Application Services in Banking and Financial Services (BFS). Capgemini's achievements in consulting, modeling, stress testing, system integration, functional expertise in leading platforms, and strong data management and validation skills were applauded. Capgemini's Applied Innovation Exchange (AIE) program for FinTech collaboration was also commended for innovation

"The BFS industry is grappling with challenges such as emerging risks, new regulations, financial crime and high compliance costs, which are forcing enterprises to move away from a checklist compliance mindset to configurable solutions with built-in intelligence," said Ronak Doshi, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Capgemini's strong data management and validation capabilities; offerings in cybersecurity and fraud identification for payments; and its ability to collaborate with the RegTech ecosystem through its Applied Innovation Exchange helped to secure its Leader position in our inaugural Services PEAK MatrixTMassessment on Risk and Regulatory Compliance Application Services in BFS."

Kartik Ramakrishnan, Head of Banking and Capital Markets, Capgemini added, "Risk and compliance efforts can consume a large portion of the day for C-suite executives. Capgemini's goal is to help clients use technology solutions to their fullest potential to facilitate compliance and reduce risk. We've learned from experience that this will free up time for our clients to focus on innovation and forward-looking tasks. By naming us a Leader in risk and compliance-related services, Everest Group is reaffirming that Capgemini is a trusted partner for BFS firms looking to efficiently address risk and compliance issues."

Everest Group analyzed the capabilities of 21 service providers of Regulatory Risk and Compliance in BFS and categorized each provider to be a Leader, Major Contender or Aspirant.

1 Everest Group's PEAK MatrixTM is a composite index of a range of distinct metrics related to a service provider's scale, scope, technology/domain expertise and innovation, delivery footprint, buyer satisfaction, and resultant market success in the context of a given outsourcing function.

