

PERTH (SCOTLAND) (dpa-AFX) - SSE plc (SSE.L) announced, for 2017/18, the Group now expects to deliver adjusted earnings per share in the range of 116 to 120 pence. For 2017/18, SSE now expects that its capital and investment expenditure will total around 1.6 billion pounds (previously 1.7 billion pounds). The Group also confirmed that, for 2017/18, SSE still expects to report an annual increase in the full-year dividend that at least keeps pace with RPI inflation.



Alistair Phillips-Davies, Chief Executive of SSE, said: 'The energy sector continues to present a number of complex challenges to manage but, throughout this financial year, we have kept our focus on delivering the best possible service for our Networks and Retail customers and on delivering our programme of investment in the energy infrastructure on which all customers depend. All of this represents an encouraging year so far for SSE.'



The Group also noted that it is targeting an annual increase of at least RPI inflation for 2018/19.



