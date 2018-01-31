Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

LEKOIL LIMITED (LEK) LEKOIL LIMITED: Independent Technical Study of OPL325, Intention to Farm-Down 31-Jan-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 31 January 2018 LEKOIL Limited ("LEKOIL" or the "Company") Independent Technical Study of OPL325, Intention to Farm-Down LEKOIL (AIM: LEK), the oil and gas exploration, development and production company with a focus on Africa, announces the completion of a Technical Evaluation Report for OPL325, located offshore in the Dahomey Basin, straddling the western Niger Delta, 50km south of OPL310. The Company holds 62% equity interest in OPL325, through Ashbert Oil and Gas Limited. Oil and gas industry specialists Lumina Geophysical ("Lumina") carried out a geophysical evaluation of approximately 800 sq km of 3D seismic data provided by LEKOIL. As a result of this seismic review, Lumina have identified and reported on a total of eleven prospects and leads on the block, estimated to contain potential gross aggregate Oil-in-Place volumes of over 5,700 mmbbls (un-risked, Best Estimate case). Lumina's efforts focused primarily on the Paleocene section of the block, generating new structural and stratigraphic maps using 3D pre-stack time migration seismic data. These maps were used in the volumetric approach to come to an estimation of potential resources in OPL325. The Company intends to farm-down a portion of its working interest in OPL325 following a detailed prospect/lead risking study. Lekan Akinyanmi, LEKOIL's CEO, said, "This independent report underlines our belief in the prospectivity of this asset that was part of our original Dahomey Basin study. The deep water turbidite fan play is particularly exciting for OPL325. As one of LEKOIL's key assets, we are delighted to have third party endorsement of our prospective resources, and our significant equity holding in the block gives us plenty of optionality for the next phases of exploration." The full report will be available on the Company's web site shortly. Review by qualified person Samuel Olotu, Chief Technical Officer, and technical expert for the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained within this announcement in his capacity as a qualified person under the AIM Rules. Mr. Olotu holds a BSc degree in Geology and an MSc in Geophysics from the University of Ibadan, and has over 20 years' experience in the oil and gas industry (ranging from asset management, field development, reservoir management and seismic data processing and interpretation) in Nigeria, Europe, Middle-East and Asia. He is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers, Society of Exploration Geophysicists, the National Association of Petroleum Explorationists and the Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society. For further information, please visit www.lekoil.com [1] or contact: LEKOIL Limited Alfred Castaneda, Investor +44 20 7920 3150 Relations +44 20 7920 3150 Lisa Mitchell, Chief Financial Officer Strand Hanson Limited (Financial & Nominated Adviser) +44 20 7409 3494 James Harris / James Spinney / Ritchie Balmer Mirabaud Securities LLP (Joint Broker) +44 20 7878 3362 / +44 Peter Krens / Edward 20 7878 3447 Haig-Thomas BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker) +44 20 7236 1010 Jeremy Low / Neil Haycock / Thomas Rider Tavistock (Financial PR) Simon Hudson / Barney +44 20 7920 3150 Hayward / Charles Vivian The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR"). -ends- ISIN: KYG5462G1073 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: LEK Sequence No.: 5159 End of Announcement EQS News Service 649821 31-Jan-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cf18eb9b0cff2bfecacebb0696619578&application_id=649821&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2018 02:02 ET (07:02 GMT)