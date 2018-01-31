

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's foreign trade deficit decreased less than initially estimated in November, latest figures from Finland Customs Office showed Wednesday.



The trade deficit for November was revised up slightly from EUR 240 million to EUR 242 million. In the corresponding month last year, the shortfall was EUR 256 million.



The value of exports surged 15.0 percent year-over-year in November, faster than the 14.0 percent growth seen in the flash report.



Imports grew 14.0 percent in November from a year ago, revised up from 13.0 percent.



During the January to November period, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 2.1 billion versus a shortfall of EUR 2.6 billion in the same period of 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX