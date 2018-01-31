

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIF.PK, HTHIY.PK) Wednesday reported that its net income attributable to stockholders for the nine-month period rose to 258.5 billion yen from last year's 191.2 billion yen. Earnings per share increased to 53.51 yen from 39.60 yen a year ago.



EBIT for the period grew to 472.8 billion yen from 362.0 billion yen, and adjusted operating income increased to 474.5 billion yen from 373.1 billion yen for the same period last year.



For nine months, revenues edged up 2 percent to 6.67 trillion yen from 6.51 trillion yen last year.



Looking ahead, the Group said it is maintaining its full-year forecast, still expecting attributable net income of 300 billion yen and adjusted operating income of 660 billion yen, on revenues of 9.3 trillion yen.



