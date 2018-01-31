

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Electrolux (0MDT.L, 0GQ1.L, ELUXY.PK) reported that its fourth-quarter income to equity holders of the parent company amounted to 1.93 billion Swedish kronor compared to 1.27 billion kronor, prior year. Earnings per share was 6.67 kronor compared to 4.40 kronor. Operating income increased to 1.97 billion kronor from 1.62 billion kronor.



Fourth-quarter net sales increased by 0.7% to 32.4 billion Swedish kronor. Organic growth was 4.0%, the net contribution of acquisitions and divestments was 1.4% while currency translation had a negative impact of 4.7%.



The Board of Directors proposed a dividend for 2017 of 8.30 kronor per share, to be paid in two installments.



