

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment rate dropped marginally in December, data from Destatis showed Wednesday.



The jobless rate fell slightly to adjusted 3.6 percent from 3.7 percent in November. Meanwhile, on an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate rose to 3.5 percent from 3.4 percent a month ago.



According to labor force survey, there were 1.58 million unemployed in December. It was down by around 13,000 from the previous month.



At the same time, the number of persons in employment increased by 67,000, or 0.2 percent from previous month in December.



