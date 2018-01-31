Kamoa-Kakula Copper Project gets high-performance connectivity and managed services to improve efficiency and productivity

The Kamoa-Kakula Copper Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will benefit from reliable high-performance managed connectivity services delivered by SES Networks. The solution will be provided under an agreement with Ivanhoe Mines, a leading mineral exploration and development company, SES announced today.

The managed services and fibre-like connectivity from SES Networks will be powered by its O3b Medium Earth Orbit satellite fleet. It will enable operators on site to do video-conferencing with headquarters, use cloud-based applications to access and upload critical data, and improve overall productivity and safety.

"We employ leading-edge exploration and development technologies at our projects, and to make sure that these technologies are applied successfully, we need to get the right information to the right people at the right time," said Steve Amos, Ivanhoe's Head of Projects in the DRC. "We look forward to working with SES Networks to improve connectivity and communications at our mine sites in the DRC."

"Ivanhoe Mines operates some of the most sophisticated mining operations in the world and demands leading-edge performance combined with state-of-the-art reliability," said Carole Kamaitha, Vice President of Fixed Data Sales Africa at SES Networks. "The turnkey solution delivered via our unique infrastructure will enable the crew working at the Kamoa-Kakula site to leverage the latest applications, communicate effectively, and maximise their productivity."

The Kamoa-Kakula mining project is the world's largest undeveloped high-grade copper discovery. Located about 270 kilometres away from the provincial capital of Lubumbashi, the mine exploration covers a near-surface stratiform copper deposit with adjacent exploration areas within the Central African Copperbelt. The project is a joint venture between Ivanhoe Mines, Zijin Mining and the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units: SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SES's portfolio includes ASTRA, O3b and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. SES is listed on the Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ticker: SESG). Further information available at: www.ses.com

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN; OTCQX: IVPAF) is advancing three principal projects in Southern Africa: mine development at the Platreef platinum-palladium-gold-nickel-copper discovery on the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex, mine development and exploration at the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Project, and upgrading at the historic, high-grade Kipushi zinc-copper-silver-germanium mine on the Central African Copperbelt in the DRC.

The combined Kamoa-Kakula Indicated Mineral Resources total approximately one billion tonnes grading 3.02% copper, containing 66 billion pounds of copper, and another 191 million tonnes of Inferred Resources at 2.37% copper, with a 1.4% copper cut-off grade. In August 2012, the DRC government granted mining licences to Ivanhoe Mines for the Kamoa-Kakula Project, with the mine development work beginning in July 2014 with construction of a box cut for the decline ramps for the planned Kansoko Sud Mine. The first development ore from Kansoko was brought to surface in July 2017. Development work on the ultra-high-grade Kakula Discovery began in June 2017, 10 kilometres south of the Kansoko Sud Mine. Ivanhoe estimates the potential for the ultimate mining rate at Kamoa-Kakula of at least 18 million tonnes a year, through a number of phased expansions. For further details, visit www.ivanhoemines.com

