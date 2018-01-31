

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dairy Crest Group plc (DCG.L) reported Wednesday that its total revenue for the nine months ended 31 December 2017 was well ahead of last year. The outlook for the full year remains in line with the company's expectations.



In its trading update, the company said the revenue performance was driven by a combined strong performance from the company's key brands, Cathedral City, Clover, Country Life and Frylight. Together, they delivered revenue growth of 7% for the first nine months of the year.



Cathedral City has delivered another good quarter.



All of Dairy Crest's spreads brands - Clover, Utterly Butterly, Vitalite and Willow - continued to gain market share. Growth in Frylight remains strong going into the fourth quarter driven by a significant increase in the number of distribution points across the UK.



The company said Country Life volumes continued to come under pressure from the considerable increase in the cost of cream over the last year. The cream price has fallen in recent months and Country Life promotional activity will pick up in 2018.



Mark Allen, Chief Executive of Dairy Crest, said, 'We have seen strong growth across our key brands, with Cathedral City, Clover and Frylight performing well and all of our spreads brands increasing market share. I am delighted that Cathedral City Spreadable, one of our more recent innovations, was voted 'Product of the Year 2018' in the cheese category by consumers.'



Dairy Crest will issue its Preliminary Results for the year ended March 31, 2018 on May 23.



