

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Centamin plc (CELTF.PK, CEY.L, CEE.TO) reported profit before tax of $224.09 million for the year ended 31 December 2017, down 16 percent from $266.83 million in the prior year.



Profit for the year attributable to the owners of the parent declined to $109.40 million from $214.76 million in the previous year. Earnings per share after profit share were 9.44 cents, down from 18.61 cents last year.



Revenue for the year declined 2 percent to $675.51 million from $687.39 million in the prior year, with a 0.4 percent increase in realized gold prices offset by a decrease in gold sales.



The Group's 2017 gold production was 544,658 ounces, representing a 1 percent decrease year on year.



Looking forward, the Group said its production guidance for 2018 is for 580,000 ounces of gold, representing a 6.5 percent increase on 2017 actual production.



The board of directors of Centamin proposed a final dividend for 2017 of 10 US cents per share, for approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting on 26 March 2018. This represents a proposed total dividend of 12.5 US cents per share, representing a full year pay-out of $144 million.



