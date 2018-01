SANTANDER (dpa-AFX) - Banco Santander Group (BNC.L, BSBR, SAN) reported fourth-quarter attributable profit of 1.54 billion euros, down 4% compared to prior year, after a 382 million euros net charge for capital gains and provisions. Underlying profit before tax for the fourth quarter increased by 19% to 3.375 billion euros.



The Group said it has delivered on all strategic targets for 2017 and remains confident it will achieve all targets for 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX