

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. (FUJIF.PK, FUJIY.PK) reported Wednesday that its nine-month consolidated net income attributable to the company climbed 58.1 percent to 124.5 billion Japanese yen from 78.7 billion yen last year. The results reflected gains on sales of securities and the profit from valuation by making Wako Pure Chemical Industries, Ltd. as a consolidated subsidiary.



Operating income was 128.6 billion yen, up 8.7% from 118.3 billion yen last year, due to improvement of profitability in each business.



During the nine months, the Fujifilm Group recorded 1.81 trillion yen in consolidated revenue, 6.9% higher than last year's 1.69 trillion yen.



The revenue growth reflected sales increase of electric imaging field of the optical device and electronic imaging business, medical system business and electronic materials business.



For fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, the company expects attributable net income to be 140 billion yen or 322.16 yen per share, up 6.5 percent from last year; operating income of 130 billion yen, down 24.5 percent; and revenue of 2.46 trillion yen, up 5.9 percent from last year.



In Tokyo, FUJIFILM shares were losing 8.3 percent to trade at 4,190 yen.



