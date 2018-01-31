

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwanese telecom services company Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (CHT) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to stockholders of the parent rose 11.7 percent to NT$8.67 billion. Earnings per share rose to NT$1.12 from NT$1.00 last year.



Income from operations for the fourth quarter increased 5.1 percent to NT$10.46 billion. The operating margin was 17.2 percent, compared to 17.1 percent last year.



Total revenues for the fourth quarter grew 4.4 percent to NT$60.92 billion. This comprised of 47.6 percent mobile, 12.7 percent internet, 32.2 percent domestic fixed, 5.8 percent international fixed, and 1.7 percent from other businesses.



For 2018, the Company expects net income attributable to stockholders of the parent of NT$37.25 billion - NT$40.31 billion, on total revenues of NT$231.47 billion - NT$232.97 billion.



