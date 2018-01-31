ATC Brokers introduces PAMM Plus technology to streamline operations for money managers in foreign exchange market

Software solution uniquely features ability to set participation levels, stop equity loss limits and allows to unsubscribe and subscribe instantly during market hours

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Premier brokerage firm, ATC Brokers, introduced today the PAMM Plus technology, an innovative, all-in-one, multi-account manager software engineered to streamline operations for money managers. The software solution overcomes traditional MAM and PAMM limitations and allows money managers to execute trades, and manage multiple clients through one master account with multi-currency capabilities.

"Our firm continues to implement innovative technology within the industry," said Jack Manoukian, Co-Founder of ATC Brokers. "We believe that the PAMM Plus addition to our product line reinforces our commitment to providing clients with software that enhances their trading experience."

Built inside a powerful ECN engine, PAMM Plus allows account holders the unique ability to:

adjust participation levels,

set stop equity loss limits,

subscribe or unsubscribe instantly during market hours without affecting other participants,

easily send one batch order to liquidity providers, and one price is allocated to all participants in real time

PAMM Plus utilises smart logic for position allocation, detecting changes made to client funds upon order placement. The sophisticated back office portal provides money managers access to real time multi-layer payouts, monitoring, reporting, and tracking of account activity.

About ATC Brokers

ATC Brokers is a premier brokerage firm providing online trading solutions within the foreign exchange industry servicing retail clients to institutional relations. The firm's offerings eliminate conflict of interest to clients and provides for a neutral trading environment. ATC Brokers believes the foreign exchange market should be transparent and unbiased for all market participants. It is with that vision, the firm established a pure agency model to provide clients with services that are free of manipulation. For more on ATC Brokers, visit: www.atcbrokers.co.uk.

