

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) reported that its portfolio overall continues to perform broadly in line with expectations and is delivering strong income growth. Total portfolio income and non-income cash reached 43.4 million pounds during the period from 1 October 2017 to 31 December 2017.



Adjusting for the estimated proceeds from the two divestments, the pro-forma September Net Asset Value of the company is estimated to have increased 15% to 199.0 pence per share. The company expects to return surplus cash of between 400-450 million pounds to shareholders following the receipt of proceeds from the sale of its holdings in Anglian Water Group and Elenia.



The company said it is on track to deliver target dividend of 7.85 pence per share for fiscal 2018. The full year dividend is expected to be fully covered.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX