Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Avance Gas Holding Ltd - Minor collision at anchorage

Bermuda, 31 January 2018: VLGC "Passat" was involved in a minor collision with the anchored vessel "New Confidence" at outer anchorage in the area of Pyontaek, South Korea today 31 January 2018 at 12:55 local time (UTC+9).

"Passat" reported damage to the hull. There are no injuries to crew or officers on either ships. No spill or pollution to sea or air is reported.

The port authorities have been informed and the coast guard is on board. With their assistance, the Master and crew are taking all necessary measures to control the damage.

Details of the ship are as follows:

Name: Passat

CBM: 83 000

Cargo on Board: 40 935 tons LPG

Flag: Marshall Islands

Year of Build: 2015

Class: Lloyds Register

Number of Crew: 24

Nationality of Crew: Latvian/Romanian/Polish/Indian/Russian/British

Media Contacts:

Capt. Marc Nuytemans

Managing Director Exmar Shipmanagement NV

De Gerlachekaai 20

2000 Antwerp

Belgium

As agents for Owners

Marc.Nuytemans@exmar.be (mailto:Marc.Nuytemans@exmar.be)

Tel: +32 3 247 5006

Mob:+32 475 931 917

Company Contacts:

President Christian Andersen

Direct +47 22 00 48 05

Mobile +47 90 92 04 60

E-mail c.andersen@avancegas.com (mailto:c.andersen@avancegas.com)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Avance Gas Holding Ltd via Globenewswire

