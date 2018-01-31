Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Avance Gas Holding Ltd - Minor collision at anchorage

Bermuda, 31 January 2018: VLGC "Passat" was involved in a minor collision with the anchored vessel "New Confidence" at outer anchorage in the area of Pyontaek, South Korea today 31 January 2018 at 12:55 local time (UTC+9).
"Passat" reported damage to the hull. There are no injuries to crew or officers on either ships. No spill or pollution to sea or air is reported.
The port authorities have been informed and the coast guard is on board. With their assistance, the Master and crew are taking all necessary measures to control the damage.
Details of the ship are as follows:
Name: Passat
CBM: 83 000
Cargo on Board: 40 935 tons LPG
Flag: Marshall Islands
Year of Build: 2015
Class: Lloyds Register
Number of Crew: 24
Nationality of Crew: Latvian/Romanian/Polish/Indian/Russian/British
Media Contacts:
Capt. Marc Nuytemans
Managing Director Exmar Shipmanagement NV
De Gerlachekaai 20
2000 Antwerp
Belgium
As agents for Owners
Marc.Nuytemans@exmar.be (mailto:Marc.Nuytemans@exmar.be)
Tel: +32 3 247 5006
Mob:+32 475 931 917
Company Contacts:
President Christian Andersen
Direct +47 22 00 48 05
Mobile +47 90 92 04 60
E-mail c.andersen@avancegas.com (mailto:c.andersen@avancegas.com)
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Avance Gas Holding Ltd via Globenewswire