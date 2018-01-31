

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese lender Mizuho Financial Group (MFG, MZHOF.OB) reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent for the nine months ended December 31, 2017 declined 5.7 percent to 475.70 billion Japanese yen from 504.66 billion yen in the year-ago period. Earnings per share were 18.74 yen, down from 19.88 yen a year ago.



Ordinary profit, however, grew 11.9 percent from last year to 644.56 billion yen. Ordinary income increased 11.6 percent to 2.67 trillion yen from 2.40 trillion yen a year ago.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, the company affirmed its outlook for attributable profit of 550 billion yen or 21.68 yen per share, down 8.8 percent from last year.



