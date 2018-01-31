sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 31.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

27,20 Euro		+1,09
+4,17 %
WKN: A2DSTA ISIN: US9841216081 Ticker-Symbol: XER1 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
XEROX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
XEROX CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,845
27,245
10:00
27,00
27,50
09:59
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
XEROX CORPORATION
XEROX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
XEROX CORPORATION27,20+4,17 %