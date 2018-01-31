

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - Xerox Corp. (XRX) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $274 million, or $1.04 per share. This was higher than $264 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $2.75 billion. This was up from $2.73 billion last year.



Xerox Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $274 Mln. vs. $264 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.04 vs. $1.00 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.96 -Revenue (Q4): $2.75 Bln vs. $2.73 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.7%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX