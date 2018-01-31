

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capita Group plc (CPI.L) provided an update on its outlook for trading, dividend policy, funding and actions being taken to improve the performance of the Group over the medium-to-long term. The company said that 2017 trading was in line with its expectations.



Capita said it has commenced a multi-year transformation programme and is committed to delivering a strategic review of the Group during 2018. The company has planned a non-core disposal programme over next two years. It has also suspended dividends until it generates sustainable free cash flow.



The company is planning a rights issue in 2018 and will determine the precise quantum as part of the transformation programme.



Looking ahead to 2018, Capita projects underlying pre-tax profits, before significant new contracts and restructuring costs, to be between 270 million pounds and 300 million pounds.



