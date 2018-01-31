

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (JAPSY.OB) Wednesday reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent for the nine-month period grew 5.4 percent to 114.12 billion yen. Basic earnings per share was 322.83 yen, higher than last year's 299.74 yen.



Operating profit rose 5.8 percent year on year to 145.23 billion yen, and ordinary profit grew 4.5 percent to 142.20 billion yen.



For nine months, operating revenues increased 7.2 percent year-on-year to 1.046 trillion yen.



The Airlines said it is maintaining its consolidated forecast for the fiscal year 2018.



