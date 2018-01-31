DJ MMC Norilsk Nickel: NORILSK NICKEL ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED PRODUCTION RESULTS FOR 4Q AND FY2017, AND REITERATES PRODUCTION OUTLOOK FOR 2018

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) MMC Norilsk Nickel: NORILSK NICKEL ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED PRODUCTION RESULTS FOR 4Q AND FY2017, AND REITERATES PRODUCTION OUTLOOK FOR 2018 31-Jan-2018 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE 31 January 2018 Public Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "NORILSK NICKEL" (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company") NORILSK NICKEL ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED PRODUCTION RESULTS FOR 4Q AND FY2017, AND REITERATES PRODUCTION OUTLOOK FOR 2018 Moscow - PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, the largest refined nickel and palladium producer in the world, announces today preliminary consolidated production results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2017 as well as its production outlook for the full year 2018. First Vice-President - Chief Operating Officer, Sergey Dyachenko commented on the 2017 production results, «The Company has fully met its 2017 metal production targets as the main phase of downstream reconfiguration program was successfully completed with Talnakh Concentrator having reached its designed capacity and parameters, and work-in-progress inventory levels normalized. Metal production volumes from own Russian feed increased 7-15% year-on-year, with the output of copper and platinum exceeded the production targets. In 2017, the Company started processing of copper concentrate purchased from Rostec. As result of successful downstream reconfiguration , the nickel refinery, Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta, in Finland got almost fully loaded with our own Russian feed, which enabled us to decrease low-margin processing of third party material. This year, Kola nickel refining operations are scheduled for an active modernization and expansion of capacity with a transition to a new chlorine leaching technology. The Company's copper production is expected to grow further in 2018 at both our existing operations as well as due to the launch of Bystrinsky GOK (Chita Copper Project) into production. Overall, we reiterate our earlier 2018 metal production guidance, with a small downside risk to platinum group metals volumes owing to a potential build-up of work-in-progress material at Kola division due to ongoing nickel refinery upgrade. The ramp-up of Bystrinsky GOK, which successfully launched hot commissioning in October 2017, is on schedule. In 2018, Bystrinsky GOK is planned to produce 35-40 kt of copper and 180-200 koz of gold in concentrate». Nickel In 4Q17, consolidated nickel production increased 11% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) to 60 kt. The growth was mainly attributed to the increase in processing of nickel matte shipped from Polar division to Kola refining to meet production targets. In 2017, consolidated nickel production reduced 8% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 217 kt. The decrease was driven primarily by the reduction of low-margin processing of third parties feed at Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta due to the downstream reconfiguration. Nickel output from the Company's own Russian feed increased 7% y-o-y to 210 kt in line with 206-211 kt production target. Copper In 4Q17, consolidated copper production increased 15% q-o-q to 110 kt. The increase was attributed to processing of copper concentrate previously stored at Copper smelter due to unfavorable meteorological conditions in Norilsk (for details see 3Q and 9M 2017 operating results press-release [1]). In 2017, consolidated copper production increased 11% y-o-y to 401 kt. Copper output from the Company's own Russian feed increased 15% y-o-y to 398 kt above the 377-387 kt production target. The increase of copper output in the reported period was attributed to the processing of concentrate purchased from Rostec. Platinum Group Metals In 4Q17, palladium and platinum output increased 9% q-o-q to 753 koz and 2% q-o-q to 177 koz, respectively, driven by the increase of nickel matte volumes shipped from Polar division to Kola refining and processing of work-in-progress material. In 2017, palladium and platinum output increased 6% y-o-y to 2,780 koz and 4% y-o-y to 670 koz, respectively. The increase of PGM output was mostly due to the processing of concentrate purchased from Rostec, processing of work-in-progress material stored at Polar division and decrease of work-in-progress material in transit due to the completion of downstream reconfiguration. Palladium output from the Company's own Russian feed increased 8% y-o-y to 2,728 koz in line with 2,636-2,732 koz production target. Platinum output from the Company's own Russian feed increased 7% y-o-y to 650 koz slightly above the 581-645 koz production target. Russian operations Since 2H16, following the shutdown of Nickel plant in the Polar division, all saleable nickel has been produced at two production sites: Kola MMC in Russia and Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta in Finland. In 4Q17, nickel output in Russia increased 10% q-o-q to 43 kt, which was driven mostly by the processing of additional volumes of matte shipped from Polar to Kola division. In 2017, combined nickel production in Russia reduced 14% y-o-y to 157 kt. The decrease was due to the reconfiguration of downstream production facilities, which included the shutdown of Nickel Plant, increase of processing volumes of Russian feed (nickel matte) produced at the Polar division at the refineries of Kola MMC and Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta, as well as a decrease in low-margin processing of third party nickel feed at Harjavalta. In 4Q17, copper output in Russia increased 16% q-o-q to 106 kt. The increase was attributed to processing of additional volumes of copper concentrate previously stored at Copper smelter due to unfavorable meteorological conditions in Norilsk (for details see 3Q and 9M 2017 operating results press-release [1]). In 2017, copper output in Russia increased 11% y-o-y to 388 kt. The increase of copper output was due to the processing of concentrate purchased from Rostec. In 4Q17, palladium and platinum output in Russia increased 10% q-o-q to 749 koz and 3% q-o-q to 176 koz, respectively. The increase of PGM production volumes in 4Q17 owed to increased processing volumes of nickel matte shipped from Polar division to Kola MMC and processing of work-in-progress material at Polar Division. In 2017, palladium output in Russia increased 7% y-o-y to 2,738 koz, while platinum output was up 6% y-o-y to 660 koz. The increase of PGM production volumes owed mostly to the processing of concentrate purchased from Rostec, processing of work-in-progress materials stored at Polar Division and decrease of work-in-progress material in transit due to the completion of downstream reconfiguration. Norilsk Nickel Finland In 4Q17, nickel production at Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta increased 12% q-o-q to 17 kt, almost all of which was produced from then Company's own Russian feed (17 kt, +14% q-o-q). The increase was from a low base of previous quarter. In 2017, nickel output at Harjavalta increased 11% y-o-y to 60 kt, of which 55 kt were produced from the Company's own Russian feed (increased 3-fold y-o-y). The growth was attributed to the increase in processing of Russian feed as result of downstream reconfiguration. In 4Q17, output of copper at Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta reduced 6% q-o-q to 4 kt, all of which were produced from the Company's own Russian feed. The decline was due to lower metal content in the processed Russian feed. In 2017, copper output at Harjavalta increased 40% y-o-y to 13 kt, almost all of which were produced from the Company's own Russian feed (12,3 kt, up 21x y-o-y). The increase was attributed to higher processing volumes of Russian feed resulting from the downstream assets reconfiguration. In 4Q17, output of saleable palladium (palladium in copper cake) reduced 64% q-o-q to 4 koz, while output of saleable platinum (platinum in copper cake) reduced 50% q-o-q to 1 koz. In 2017, output of palladium and platinum reduced 34% y-o-y to 42 koz and 55% y-o-y to 10 koz, respectively. The decrease of PGM output at Harjavalta owed to the substitution of purchased feed from third parties by the Company's own Russian feed with a lower PGM content. 2018 Production guidance from Russian feedstock: Metals Volume Norilsk Nickel Group (excluding Chita) Ni, kt 210-215 Cu, kt 400-420 Pd, koz 2,630-2,725 Pt, koz 600-650 Bystrinsky (Chita) Copper Project (1) Cu, kt 35-40 Au, koz 180-200 Note: 1.Norilsk Nickel owns 50.1% of Bystrinsky (Chita Copper) Project. Production results shown on 100% basis and fully consolidated in Company's financial and operational results. NORILSK NICKEL 4Q 3Q Q-o-Q, FY FY Y-o-Y, GROUP SALEABLE 2017 2017 % 2017 2016 % METALS PRODUCTION TOTAL METAL PRODUCTION 1 Nickel, t 60,032 54,175 11% 217,112 235,749 -8% thereof from own 59,725 52,940 13% 210,131 196,809 7%

Russian feed Copper, t 110,203 95,955 15% 401,083 360,217 11% thereof from own 110,203 95,806 15% 397,774 344,482 15% Russian feed Palladium, koz 753 693 9% 2,780 2,618 6% thereof from own 761 687 11% 2,728 2,526 8% Russian feed Platinum, koz 177 173 2% 670 644 4% thereof from own 178 171 4% 650 610 7% Russian feed Polar division and Kola MMC (Russia) Nickel, t 42,761 38,782 10% 157,396 182,095 -14% Polar division 0 0 - 0 50,860 -100% Kola MMC 42,761 38,782 10% 157,396 131,235 20% thereof from own 42,761 38,043 12% 155,110 126,937 22% Russian feed thereof from 3d 0 739 -100% 2,286 4,298 -47% parties feed Copper, t 106,217 91,720 16% 387,642 350,619 11% Polar division 84,800 71,555 19% 306,859 280,347 9% Kola MMC 21,417 20,165 6% 80,783 70,272 15% thereof from own 21,417 20,087 7% 78,587 63,542 24% Russian feed thereof from 3d 0 78 -100% 2,196 6,730 -67% parties feed Palladium, koz 749 682 10% 2,738 2,554 7% Polar division 260 264 -2% 956 1,703 -44% Kola MMC 489 418 17% 1,782 851 109% thereof from own 489 412 19% 1,736 815 113% Russian feed thereof from 3d 0 6 -100% 45 36 26% parties feed Platinum, koz 176 171 3% 660 622 6% Polar division 69 77 -10% 259 449 -42% Kola MMC 107 94 14% 401 173 132% thereof from own 107 92 16% 385 159 142% Russian feed thereof from 3d 0 2 -100% 16 14 15% parties feed Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta (Finland) 2 Nickel, t 17,271 15,393 12% 59,716 53,654 11% thereof from own 16,964 14,897 14% 55,021 19,012 189% Russian feed Copper, t 3,986 4,235 -6% 13,441 9,598 40% thereof from own 3,986 4,164 -4% 12,328 593 1979% Russian feed Palladium, koz 4 11 -64% 42 64 -34% thereof from own 12 11 9% 35 8 338% Russian feed Platinum, koz 1 2 -50% 10 22 -55% thereof from own 2 2 0% 6 2 200% Russian feed Nkomati (South Africa) 3 Nickel, t 1,475 1,891 -16% 8,006 8,486 -6% Copper, t 1,013 1,228 7% 4,504 4,007 12% Palladium, koz 10 13 8% 46 40 15% Platinum, koz 5 5 0% 20 15 33% Notes: ¹ Totals may vary from the sum of numbers as a result of rounding. 2 Production results include processing of nickel concentrate from Russian feed and purchased materials. 3 Metal in concentrate for sale assuming 50% ownership. The numbers are not consolidated in the Group totals. This announcement contains inside information in accordance with Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014. Full name and position of person making the announcement - Vladimir Zhukov, Vice - president, Investor Relations. ABOUT THE COMPANY PJSC «MMC NORILSK NICKEL» is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of refined nickel and palladium and a leading producer of platinum, cobalt, copper and rhodium. The company also produces gold, silver, iridium, selenium, ruthenium and tellurium. The production units of «NORILSK NICKEL» Group include Polar Division, located at the Norilsk Industrial District on Taimyr Peninsula, and Kola Mining and Metallurgical Company located on the Kola Peninsula in Russia as well as Harjavalta nickel refinery in Finland. PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges. PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» ADRs trade over the counter in the US and on the London and Berlin Stock Exchanges. Media Relations: Investor Relations: Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru ISIN: US55315J1025 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: MNOD Sequence No.: 5164 End of Announcement EQS News Service 649867 31-Jan-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=92d4725cd3e2e5bc37d4de2e4151b08d&application_id=649867&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

