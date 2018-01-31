

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's producer price inflation eased at the end of the year, after remaining stable in the previous month, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Wednesday.



Industrial producer prices climbed 3.9 percent year-over-year in December, slower than the 4.5 percent stable rate of increase in November.



The measure has been rising since December last year.



Both Domestic and foreign market producer prices grew by 3.6 percent and 4.0 percent, respectively in December from a year earlier.



During the whole year 2017, industrial producer prices were 3.3 percent higher as compared to 2016.



