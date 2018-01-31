Hawker Pacific Continues to Ride Strong Business Aviation Growth in the Asia-Pacific

Hawker Pacific's 33% year-on-year growth in business aviation and MRO

Hawker Pacific lines up top-level business delegation for Asia's premier aviation show

SINGAPORE, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawker Pacific, the leading aviation solutions provider in Asia, Pacific and the Middle East, is proud to support the remarkable growth of business aviation in the Asian region with attendance at the Singapore Airshow. Exhibiting at the biennial show since its inception in 2008, Hawker Pacific is proud to be part of the growth in the region.

"For over 40 years, Hawker Pacific has been serving the region from our Singapore base. We will be at the airshow to share our wealth of expertise and experience in MRO, Aircraft Sales, Fleet Services, Special Missions and Spare Parts with new customers and existing partners," said Mr. Alan Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Hawker Pacific.

The 2018 Singapore Airshow at the Changi Exhibition Centre runs from 6 - 11 February 2018. Hawker Pacific's chalet will be located at CD43.

Through their network of strategically placed support facilities in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, China and the United Arab Emirates, Hawker Pacific is well positioned to meet the growing demands of the fast-expanding aviation market.

Singapore is highly regarded as a key business aviation hub in Asia and is well respected for its heavy maintenance and MRO activities. It is estimated that MRO spending from the region including commercial airlines accounts for approximately 30% of global annual spend.

Hawker Pacific Singapore, has experienced substantial year-on-year growth in business aviation and MRO. Singapore's aerospace industry has seen an average of seven percent growth in value-add over the past 20 years.1

Having established a presence in Singapore in the 1970's, Hawker Pacific upgraded its facility in 2012 to meet the growing demand of customers in the region.

The purpose built 9,400m2 hangar and office complex at Seletar Aerospace Park provides maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), retrofits, modifications and upgrades, including an environmentally friendly paint shop capable of up to Falcon 8X, Global Express or Gulfstream aircraft. The facility also offers a variety of support services including aircraft sales, aircraft management, FBO and aircraft handling services.

"Hawker Pacific is at the forefront of state-of-the-art maintenance and support services in Asia and Australasia. As demand increases, so do the challenges. As aviation's trusted choice, Hawker Pacific has always provided quality, innovative and customised solutions to meet the diverse needs of our customers - high net-worth individuals, corporations and government," concluded Mr. Alan Smith. "We are also the gateway for North American and European companies seeking to venture into the region which represents immense opportunity."

1 https://www.edb.gov.sg/en/our-industries/aerospace.html

