TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - TDK Corp. (TTDKF.PK, TTDKY.PK), a Japan-based manufacturer of passive components and magnetic application products, Wednesday reported that its nine-month net income attributable to the company slid to 52.27 billion yen from 57.09 billion yen last year.



On a per share basis, earnings declined to 413.06 yen from 443.82 yen a year ago.



Net sales for nine months grew to 964.7 billion yen from 903.9 billion yen in the prior year.



