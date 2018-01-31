Tangoe early adopter of updated certification to demonstrate focus on quality services and customer satisfaction

Tangoe, Inc., a leading global provider of Telecom Expense Management (TEM) and Managed Mobility Services (MMS) solutions, announced today its successful ISO 9001:2015 certification for its European business. This standard demonstrates to customers that an organisation can offer products and services of consistently high quality. Many European clients in the public sector, as well as in retail, financial services, and healthcare, recognise ISO 9001 as the required standard for conducting business with other organisations and entering into the RFP process.

ISO 9001:2015 is the latest revision of the world's most widely applied international standard on quality management systems. The standard acts as a tool to streamline organisations' processes and make them more efficient, stable, and compliant. The new version follows a higher-level structure, making it easier to use in conjunction with other management system standards. In addition, risk analysis and mitigation assume a more prominent role in the certification process.

Tangoe first received ISO 9001 certification in 2008 for its European business and the company has consistently maintained this standard. Tangoe is an early adopter of the current 9001:2015 updated certification. The audit, undertaken by CQS, concluded that Tangoe has a fully effective management system that meets all of the requirements and achieved a Grade 1, with no major or minor non-conformances in Europe.

"We are delighted to be an early adopter of the ISO 9001:2015 certification, the latest and most advanced international standard for quality management systems," notes Jean-Pierre Renaud, Operational Governance Specialist at Tangoe. "With this certification, we can assure Tangoe's clients that we are working to continually improve the processes and systems to increase efficiency and customer satisfaction."

"Tangoe strives to continuously improve our customer experience and we are delighted to achieve ISO 9001:2015. This showcases our relentless client focus and commitment to gain market share as the only global provider of Telecom Expense Management Solutions," adds Eric Wansong, Chief Customer Officer, Tangoe. "In addition, this certification also highlights the cohesive and supportive culture at Tangoe, that allows such iterative improvements across the company to thrive."

About Tangoe Inc.

With more than $38 billion in client IT spend, Tangoe is the world leader in optimizing the inventory, expense, and use of network and mobile technologies. Nearly 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies and more than 1,300 organizations worldwide trust Tangoe's Telecom Expense Management (TEM) solutions to increase productivity, reduce IT costs, and improve data security. For more information, please visit www.tangoe.com.

Tangoe is a registered trademark of Tangoe, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180131005131/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Tangoe, Inc.

Shannon Cortina, 732-637-2010

Shannon.cortina@tangoe.com