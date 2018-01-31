Aquafeed and Aquaculture Additives Market to Exceed $200 billion by 2024: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Delaware, January 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Industry Analysis report "Aquafeed & Aquaculture Additives Market By End-Use (Crustaceans, Mollusks, Carp, Salmon, Catfish, Tilapia), Aquaculture Additives Market Size By Product (Amino Acids, Antibiotics, Vitamins, Feed Acidifiers), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2017 - 2024" by Global Market Insights, Inc. says Aquafeed & Aquaculture Additives Market share is expected to cross $200 billion by 2024.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160418/799556-a )



Growth in fish consumption and growing seafood industry should stimulate aquafeed & aquaculture additives market size. Fish and other aquatic animals are playing a key role mainly in the China, India, Thailand, and Malaysia owing to broad range of fishery resources in both freshwater and marine, resulting into increased product demand.

Asia Pacific led by China, India, Japan and South Korea aquafeed market size may be valued at over USD 125 billion by 2024. Increase in seafood consumption in India and China along with shift in consumer preference towards healthy and convenient diet has accounted for rise in aquaculture output. Rising government initiatives for environmental and social change along with growing importance in carp's business should propel industry growth in Asia Pacific region. Ease of resource availability and low labor wages along with ambient environmental conditions should significantly stimulate aquaculture growth rate.

Request for a sample of this research report @https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/495

Aquaculture additive market from amino acid is likely to reach over USD 400 million at the end of 2024. Manufacturers are using amino acids in aquatic feed as they can potentially reduce nitrogen excretion. Increase in consumption of seafood along with shift in traditional aquatic feeding ways to commercial feeding techniques should enhance product demand.

Salmons should witness significant growth close to 11% during the forecast period. Increasing production of finfish along with market development of Atlantic salmon should drive aquafeed & aquaculture additive market size. Over 50% of the finfish is produced in Europe owing to consumer's preference towards salmon and benefits associated with these aquatic animals.

Fish oil and fish meal are the major raw materials used in aquafeed production process. Climatic changes and stringent regulations pertaining to catching of fish may affect aquafeed & aquaculture additive market demand supply gap and challenge industry profitability.

Browse key industry insights spread across 155 pages with 110 market data tables & 34 figures & charts from the report, "Aquafeed Market" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/aquafeed-and-aquaculture-additives-market

North America, with significant gains in the U.S. aquaculture additives market size should witness gains close to 4% in sales during the projected timeline. Rise in imported fish and fishery products joined with growing demand for tilapia and catfish feed in this region has resulted in regional aquaculture industry expansion. Low cost and easily available feeds for farmers along with consumption of disease resistance and healthy seafood should fuel product demand in the region.

Aquafeed market from mollusks is projected to reach USD 40 billion by 2024. Farming of mollusks is considered sustainable and human intervention is required to feed them. Microorganisms such as bacteria which are found in guts of mollusks are used in medicinal purpose for neurological treatment of humans. Technological advancement in medical industry also have proven that microorganism found in mollusks can be used in therapeutic treatment of brain.

Feed acidifiers market size from aquaculture additives is may witness gains at over 6% during the forecast period. Acidifier functions as conserving agent by reducing the pH of the feed, and thereby inhibiting microbial and other pathogens. Increasing usage of acidifiers to preserve food, minimize pathogen impacts and enhance feed conversion rate should propel demand in aquaculture.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/495

Aquafeed market from tilapia production is expected to reach over USD 22 billion by the end of 2024. Rapid expansion of tilapia production capacity in South Asia and Southeast Asia will drive aquafeed industry and meet country's food security needs. Tilapia is cultured globally which improves pond water quality and improves shrimp size, production, and survival. In Mexico, there are over 4,625 licensed tilapia farms out of over 9,230 aquaculture licenses. Tilapia and other carps have low protein requirements and can survive on plant-based diets. These aquatic species require small amount of fishmeal which are required to enhance the overall aquafeed market demand.

Cargill, Alltech, Ridley Corporation, Norel Animal Nutrition, Aller Aqua A/S, Beneo Ingredients GmbH, BASF, DSM, ADDCON, Novus International and Evonik Industries are the prominent industry participants in aquafeed & aquaculture additive market. Companies are focusing on new product development and sustainable feed techniques to ensure complete nutrition of aquatic animals.

Read our Blog @ https://www.gminsights.com/blogs/animal-feed-additives-industry-growth-trends-2017

Browse Related Reports:

Fish Oil Products Market Size 2017 - 2024

Fish Oil Products Market share is mainly driven by aqua-cultural feed and human consumption. Recent years have observed a steady growth in the product market due to increase in aqua cultural activities.

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/fish-oil-products-market

Animal Feed Enzymes Market Size 2017 - 2024

Animal Feed Enzymes Market share was worth over USD 1.1 billion in 2016 and will cross 80 kilotons by 2024. Increasing awareness about feed quality to improve animal health will drive the animal feed enzymes market growth.

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/animal-feed-enzymes-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.



Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone:+1-302-846-7766

Toll Free:1-888-689-0688

Email:sales@gminsights.com



Web:https://www.gminsights.com

Blog: https://www.gminsights.com/blogs

Connect with us:Facebook|Google+|LinkedIn|Twitter