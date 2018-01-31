CRU and OCP to Bring Over 500 Global Fertilizer Leaders to Marrakesh to Explore Market Dynamics and Technical Innovation at the Phosphates 2018 Conference

LONDON, January 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

CRU is bringing Phosphates 2018, the global phosphates industry's most important conference, to the Mövenpick Mansour Eddahbi Hotel in Marrakesh, Morocco on 12-14 March 2018. The event is organised in participation with International Fertilizer Industry Association (IFA) and will be hosted by OCP, Morroco's national phosphate company.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/536199/CRU_Logo.jpg )



Now in its 11th year, the event attracts over 500 commercial and operational decision-makers from across the phosphates and fertilizer supply chain to explore the supply and demand dynamics and the latest mining and production technologies.

Morocco is a hub for investment and innovation in phosphate mining and processing. OCP has been driving an ambitious expansion programme both at home and overseas. Registered attendees will have the chance to see the phosphate and fertilizer production first hand by visiting OCP's Khouribga mining site and the Jorf Lasfar industrial integrated fertilizer platform.

Chris Lawson, CRU's Head of Phosphates, believes this is a particularly interesting time for the industry: "Phosphate market dynamics have diverged significantly through 2017. Phosphate fertilizer producers are cautiously optimistic, with prices exceeding expectations throughout the past twelve months. Meanwhile, phosphate rock prices continue to slide lower with low cost Moroccan rock winning more market share in 2017," said Mr. Lawson.

"The 2018 CRU phosphates conference has a broad agenda that helps to provide clarity into not only the global market dynamics, but into developments in the specialty/niche fertilizers space and how technology is rapidly changing the future of farming and ultimately, fertilizer demand," continued Mr. Lawson.

The conference programme features numerous networking opportunities and the chance to explore a lively exhibition of over fifty providers of the latest innovations and services to the industry. Business leaders from producers, traders, engineering, technology and equipment providers, and consumers, meet at this annual event to engage in high-level networking, negotiate business contracts and share industry knowledge.

For details about the event click: http://bit.ly/2DOrK7H

To request a press pass or further information about the event please contact press@crugroup.com

About CRU

Founded in 1969, CRU Group is the leading, independent, global metals, mining and fertilizers analysis, consultancy and conference business. CRU is located in London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, Pittsburgh, Santiago, New York, Mumbai, Sydney, Tokyo and São Paulo; and is dedicated to providing high quality analysis and insight to its global customer base. CRU employs more than 220 expert staff, including economists, engineers, metallurgists, geologists and chemists.

For more information visit: www.crugroup.com or contact:sarah.wills@crugroup.com

About CRU Events

CRU Events has a well-established portfolio of events for the metals, mining and fertilizer industries, including Wire & Cable, World Optical Fibre & Cable, World Copper and CRU Ryans Notes Ferroalloys.

For more information visit: www.crugroup.com/events