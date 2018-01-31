Antrica to Launch low Cost Mini HDMI 4K UHD H.265 / H.264 Video Encoder

MAIDENHEAD, England, January 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Antrica, a worldwide supplier of H.264/5 video encoding, decodingand streaming solutions, set to unveil a new industry leading low cost H.265 4K video encoder capable of encoding UHD (4K) @ 30fps, the ANT-24000.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/635237/Antrica_ANT_2400.jpg )



The new product is capable of encoding 4K , UHD along with lower HD & SD resolutions with low bit rate H.265 codec encoding along with AAC audio, however it can also be set up as a H.264 video encoder giving this product flexibility in its application and use.

The small form factor of the ANT-2400 makes it suitable for smaller installations and set ups where space is at a premium. Small size and low power consumption and cost are very low in comparison to other 4K encoders on the market.

The ANT-2400 video encoder provides a low cost 4K / UHD streaming solution for PC graphics outputs at 3840x2160 . Other graphics card resolutions also supported. An interesting application of the ANT-2400 is when used with Antrica's SpotBox4K to provide an end to end 4K encoder /decoder solution for high resolution video transmission over a network.

The application of this product is widespread, some of the other key applications are highlighted below:

* HDMI to IP (long range 4K UHD HDMI extender)

* Broadcast - send high resolution video over IP with low bit rate (H.265 codec)

* IPTV, Conference, Medical and Remote Education

* PC screen encoding and storage at UHD

Key benefits include:

H.265 or H.264 encoding

4K , UHD & HD / SD encoding

, UHD & HD / SD encoding Mini Size & cost

HDMI input

LesLitwin SalesDirector of Antrica commented:

"This is a very exciting new product we have introduced to our line of encoders. We now have multiple 4K encoder / decoder solutions available to suit our customers requirements."

The ANT-2400 solution is available now, please contact sales@antrica.comto discuss your specific requirements.Please also visit our website www.antrica.com for further information & products.

About Antrica

Antrica is a UKcompanyManufacturing and selling a range of video over IP solutions, mainly encoders and decoders for CCTV Broadcast Signage AV and Medical markets.Video encoding & decoding at 4K ,full HD 1080P60 and streaming over any LAN or WAN.Antrica has been in business for 15 years and rapidly growing as a technology supplier.

Contacts

Antrica

Les Litwin Sales Director

+44-1628-626098

les@antrica.com

http://www.antrica.com "‚ www.spotbox4k.com