Wibbitz Releases Video For Business: Content Consumption Trends; New Study Reveals Preferred Business Video Types

Videos under one minute of how-tos, educational or informative content, as well as product demos were top ranked with survey respondents, 50 percent of whom increased their digital video consumption in 2017

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Wibbitz, the leading AI-powered video creation platform, today released the findings from its latest study, Video For Business: Content Consumption Trends, analyzing how and where consumers are motivated to consume video in addition to the type of content they prefer. In late 2017, Wibbitz surveyed over 1,000 people finding that among various business use cases inclusive of how-to videos, educational or informational videos, product demos, and reviews and testimonials, 51 percent of viewers prefer how-to videos. The finding underscores a key tenet of content marketing, which is delivering value and actionable information to consumers. This statistic confirms business video as an emerging format for customer communications that can reduce service and support-related activities.

Additional insights from the study include data on overall consumption trends that support the importance of businesses creating multiplatform video strategies for 2018 and beyond:

65 percent of respondents engage with videos by sharing, commenting, or liking, with 10 percent engaging with nearly every video they watch.

Over 40 percent of millennial and Generation X respondents listed Facebook as their preferred platform for video content. More than half of millennials ranked Snapchat as their second favorite platform, whereas 30 percent of Generation X respondents prefer Instagram second to Facebook.

Mobile devices were the most common platform for consuming video content (31 percent) over desktop (26 percent) and streaming devices (25 percent).

38 percent of respondents prefer short-form videos - defined as under one minute in length - emphasizing the importance for businesses to create shorter, more engaging videos.

"In the coming years, the majority of internet traffic will be video, therefore, it's critical to understand how and where consumers access video, in addition to the types of content they prefer to consume. With this knowledge, businesses are better equipped to consistently deliver beautiful and engaging video content," said Zohar Dayan, CEO and Co-Founder, Wibbitz. "The data gathered in this report conveys a powerful message that video is the future of online storytelling not just for publishers, but brands as well. It represents a clear choice for brands as they seek to unlock new ways to connect and resonate with consumers."

Wibbitz provides an automated video creation platform enabling businesses to deliver high-quality video content across all platforms. By leveraging AI and automation to power video creation, businesses are able to quickly integrate beautiful video stories into their strategies and improve their customer relationships as a result.

