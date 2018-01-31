2017 - highlights



-- The best profit before tax and the best core earnings in the bank's history -- Profit before tax increased by 11% to DKK 735 million, which equates to a 22% return on equity -- Core earnings increased by 9% to DKK 675 million, exceeding expectations -- High levels of customer satisfaction and the best reputation among Danish banks -- Big increase in customer numbers creates 11% increase in loans -- Rate of costs of 32.8 makes us highly competitive -- Proposed dividend increase of 25% to DKK 9 per share. A new buy-back programme for up to DKK 170 million is also proposed, increasing the total pay-out ratio to 63%. Expectations for core earnings of DKK 600-675 million in 2018, plus the result for the portfolio



