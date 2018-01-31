SUNNYVALE, Calif. and NEWBURY, U.K., 2018-01-31 10:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN), the leading provider of cloud customer engagement solutions, today announced that company CEO Ashu Roy will talk about digital transformation at Elisa Digital and AI Summit.



A thought leadership forum for executives focused on contact centers, customer engagement, and digital transformation, the event is hosted by Elisa, a premier partner for eGain in the Nordics region.



As part of his presentation, Mr. Roy will discuss how transforming the experience triad holistically-agent experience (AX), business experience (BX), and customer experience (CX)-is critical for success in digital transformation (DX). He will also explain how eGain's rich capabilities in digital engagement, AI knowledge, and connected analytics, along with Elisa's services, can make DX easy. In addition, cloud-based innovation, GDPR, and client case studies will be part of the discussion.



Event Details Date: 1st February 2018 Location: Elisa Corporate Headquarters, Helsinki, Finland



About Elisa Elisa is a telecommunications, ICT and online service company serving 2.3 million consumer, corporate and public administration organisation customers. Elisa provides environmentally sustainable services for communication and entertainment, and tools for organisations to digitalise their operations and improve productivity. In Finland, Elisa is the market leader in its field. Cooperation with Vodafone and Telenor enables globally competitive services. Elisa is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Large Cap with approximately 200,000 shareholders. In 2016, Elisa's revenue was 1.64 billion euros, and the company employed 4,300 people. www.elisa.com.



About eGain eGain customer engagement solutions power digital transformation for leading brands. Our top-rated cloud applications for social, mobile, web, and contact centers help clients deliver connected customer journeys in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com.



